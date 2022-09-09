Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who astounded fans with his outstanding performance as MC Sher in Gully Boy, is a man of many talents. And one of his not-so-hidden skills is how brilliantly he captures emotions on paper. Actually, more like in the tiny space on the Instagram posts.

We bet his words in the captions will make you fawn over him a little more, just like his performance on screen did.

On his social media platform, Siddhant Chaturvedi frequently posts poems under the name "MyNotes." And in one of his Instagram posts, Chaturvedi, while channelling his inner poet, wrote lovely poetry embracing the analogy of love to express one's thoughts and feelings.

And how could any poem written about tea fail to resonate with readers?

He accurately encapsulated the emotions that chote sehar wale experience after moving to a bada shehar.

A few months back, with a great write-up and a lovely video, the actor in a very special way thanked his fans for their birthday wishes. He reflected on where he began and how far he has come in his ascent to success in his magnificent poetry.

Moreover, on good days (for his followers), the actor posts succinct but thought-provoking words.

Well, let's hope the pen of this poet never runs out of ink.