Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 10 featuring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, and it was a delightful dose of entertainment and chaos. While Katrina finally spilled some beans about her mysterious marriage and relationship with Vicky Kaushal, the guys wore their hearts on the sleeve and frankly spoke about everything.

Here's a look at some of the best moments from the Phone Bhoot caste episode at KwK.

1. When Katrina revealed how her marriage with Vicky Kaushal was just meant to be since the Universe was dropping all the hints.

We all know how their relationship was actually manifested on the Koffee couch, with Katrina suggesting that they'd look great together and Vicky giving us that iconic faint.

2. When Katrina shared everybody's first reaction to their relationship.

Who knew #VicKat would actually become a thing!

3. Karan's baby boomer moment!

Gosh! Karan's expressions were just hilarious. He had no effing clue about the right *vibe hai* gesture.

4. The scandolous *nepo kid couch!*

Oops!

5. When Ishaan revealed the grave 'set situation' on Katrina's first day on set.

Katrina clearly has an aura! People legit pushed Ishaan aside in their rush to clear the set for Katrina's first day.

6. When Siddhant shared why he doesn't work out with Ishaan.

Unsurprisingly, the man has an infectious energy. Remember Zingaat?

7. When Siddhant essentially said that he's so single that he manifests singlehood for everyone around.

Like always, Karan pestered Siddhant with the relationship question, but the actor had a response no one saw coming.

8. When KJo dropped the relationship question on Ishaan, the actor cleverly took a dig at the questioner only.

*Ishaan Khatter isn't easily intimidated.* Hence, proved.

9. When Siddhant opened up about the 'struggle is real' remark, that blew way out of proportion.

The 'struggle is real' is a meme that hasn't aged at all. However, we know how Ananya Panday faced the extreme brunt of it. During the Koffee With Karan episode, KJo asked Siddhant about his feelings on this, and the actor revealed that it was never really his intention to cause hurt.

10. When Katrina said there maybe no suhagrat but there's 'suhagdin'.

Yup! It took a while to process that information.

11. Ranveer Singh's Instagram is where Katrina Kaif would go for thirst traps.

Without a doubt!

12. Ishaan's unexpected answer in the gaming round.

Ishaan was so hyperactive throughout the round that it was scary. And then he uttered an answer that no one can ever forget.

The Phone Bhoot trio gave us a blockbuster episode by dropping many humorous and serious Koffee beans to ponder upon. Season 7 of KwK has maintained a high entertainment quotient, and we can't wait to see who the next Koffee guests will be.

