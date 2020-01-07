Bigg Boss has often courted controversy for the content it airs. And in its latest season, participant Siddharth Shukla's abusive behavior has constantly been condemned on social media, even as host Salman Khan and the show organizers continue to give him a clean chit.

However, in a video that has now gone viral on social media, Siddharth Shukla can be seen physically assaulting fellow participant Shehnaaz Gill, while also threatening her.

In the video that has surfaced on social media, it is evident that none of the other participants object to the situation. Nor does Bigg Boss intervene and ask for Siddharth Shukla to be reprimanded or eliminated from the show.

If this is not Harrassment than What is. You can clearly see this Abuser thukla put his leg on her stomach and twisting her hands. No sane woman would tolerate such humiliation on national Telivision. @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @mnysha #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/R7ISMYyuCl — Raaz Bani Rahe ( MUFC ) (@KeepItRaaaz) January 6, 2020

Outside of the Bigg Boss universe, such an action would warrant police action. And yet, within the Bigg Boss house, this is content for prime-time television to be viewed by individuals of any and all age-groups. While we have little to no expectation from Bigg Boss, this clearly takes things too far.

How is this acceptable? How is a scenario that promotes assault televised as content? How is it that while fictitious storyline or actions get censored indiscriminately, physical assault in a reality TV show with real people gets a clean chit?

At this point, it is difficult to determine what is worse - that such actions continuously take place or that such actions are allowed to air and used for promotions?

Also, the question remains, how is physical assault, instigated by any person, an acceptable part of reality TV content? Why are violent actions like 'throwing a shoe', 'slapping', 'pushing', not allowed?

Apparently, Shehnaz Gill had also slapped Siddharth Shukla in the past, and the two seem to be in a 'romantic relationship'. This only makes the situation worse, because it shows that violence is 'part and parcel' of a relationship. When clearly, it is only an example of toxicity.

Not only does such content wrongly influence impressionable minds, but it also promotes regressive ideologies. And this isn't even the first time that reality TV has used harassment as a promotional tool.

Naturally, people also took to Twitter to call out Bigg Boss and the housemates, especially Siddharth Shukla, for participating in such violent actions.

What the hell is this???

Why are we promoting this kind of barbaric violence in the name of entertainment?

This man needs professional help @ColorsTV https://t.co/O65bMHhDqj — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) January 7, 2020

His violence has been taken soo lightly inspite of plenty of fans raising this issue..

Non-stop abuses,cheap language , hitting #Asim abusing his parents and say they deserve it..seeing this behavior even Paras also is abusing and threatening Asim...#ViewersChoiceAsim — Nikki 123412 (@Nikki123412) January 7, 2020

This is Violence, Chukla pushed with intensity. But still your biased show kept this Chukla Khalnayak.



This's really bullshit season of @BiggBoss. As an audience don't want to see favouritism or horseshit on the name of Reality shows.His efforts for show r getting ruin by makers — Asim Riaz FC🌟 (@IAmTruth___) January 6, 2020

This is supposed to be entertainment. YUCK!!! promoting violence against women.. As a celebrity @sidharth_shukla has the responsibility to respect women on national television.@TheKhbri @BeingSalmanKhan @realumarriaz #OnlyAsimMatters — Radha Saraswatee (@HansaRadha) January 7, 2020

Promoting violence and aggression in name of game is beyond disgust

Hope colors get things sorted and stop promoting bullies like sidharth shukla#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — TEAM ASIM ™ (@ROFIRAGA) January 7, 2020

This ia heights of non sense.If what was shown in the promo is true i want to see if @ColorsTV stand by what they preach of no violence because what sana was doing was clear cut violence and cannot be tolerated. #ChampionSidShukIa — Priyanka Raina (@PR_BBfan) January 5, 2020

Violence is not entertainment, especially when promoted in the garb of reality TV.