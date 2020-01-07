Bigg Boss has often courted controversy for the content it airs. And in its latest season, participant Siddharth Shukla's abusive behavior has constantly been condemned on social media, even as host Salman Khan and the show organizers continue to give him a clean chit. 

Bigg Boss
Source: News18

However, in a video that has now gone viral on social media, Siddharth Shukla can be seen physically assaulting fellow participant Shehnaaz Gill, while also threatening her. 

In the video that has surfaced on social media, it is evident that none of the other participants object to the situation. Nor does Bigg Boss intervene and ask for Siddharth Shukla to be reprimanded or eliminated from the show. 

Outside of the Bigg Boss universe, such an action would warrant police action. And yet, within the Bigg Boss house, this is content for prime-time television to be viewed by individuals of any and all age-groups. While we have little to no expectation from Bigg Boss, this clearly takes things too far. 

How is this acceptable? How is a scenario that promotes assault televised as content? How is it that while fictitious storyline or actions get censored indiscriminately, physical assault in a reality TV show with real people gets a clean chit? 

Sid and Paras fight Bigg Boss
Source: Telly Chakkar

At this point, it is difficult to determine what is worse - that such actions continuously take place or that such actions are allowed to air and used for promotions?

Also, the question remains, how is physical assault, instigated by any person, an acceptable part of reality TV content? Why are violent actions like 'throwing a shoe', 'slapping', 'pushing', not allowed? 

Apparently, Shehnaz Gill had also slapped Siddharth Shukla in the past, and the two seem to be in a 'romantic relationship'. This only makes the situation worse, because it shows that violence is 'part and parcel' of a relationship. When clearly, it is only an example of toxicity. 

Not only does such content wrongly influence impressionable minds, but it also promotes regressive ideologies. And this isn't even the first time that reality TV has used harassment as a promotional tool

Naturally, people also took to Twitter to call out Bigg Boss and the housemates, especially Siddharth Shukla, for participating in such violent actions. 

Violence is not entertainment, especially when promoted in the garb of reality TV. 