Koffee With Karan takes us through numerous emotions during its occurrence – from laughing our guts out to shocking us with heartwarming incidents. In its latest episode, we witnessed some oh-so-cute moments that made a home in our hearts.

Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, who were the guests on the latest episode, talked about their wives and marital life. Interestingly, both the actors were literally gleaming with joy while talking about it. Oof, adorbs!

During a conversation, the host mentioned that he always thought that Sidharth Malhotra would be the first one, among the Student Of The Year cast, to get married first. He also mentioned how his and Kiara Advani’s wedding pictures went viral on the internet as their reel love story blossomed into a real-life story.

Sidharth Malhotra mentioned how he had been living alone for the last sixteen years and now he has this woman who he wants to live with forever.

“You have this one person who you have dated and there’s so much love that you want to spend time with them. I feel more responsible now. I feel like now I have this another person that I want to take care of and I want to make sure that all is well. She motivates me to work harder. What binds us together is that we are very family-oriented and both of us have that upbringing. I never had a family in Bombay, but now I do.”

Karan Johar also talked about how the duo met for the first time and it was just so cute. He mentioned that he, along with Kiara Advani, went to a common friend’s birthday bash. He also asked Sidharth Malhotra to join them, who had a high fever but joined them anyway. Later, the host saw the duo eating a meal together where she was feeding him.

“I knew it was going to happen and they are going to get married.”

Varun Dhawan, who was shooting with Kiara Advani at that time for Jugjugg Jeeyo, revealed that he knew so much about what led to their marriage. He mentioned how she used to ask about marriage and also used to mention Sidharth Malhotra a lot because she was in love with him.

“I just felt ki yaar inki shaadi hone waali hain kyunki yeh baat ab dating aage bhadd gayi hai because when you are dating toh koi itna serious nahin hota hai.”

It’s literally like rab ne bana di jodi!