Disclaimer: This article contains some distressing details, reader discretion is advised.
One of India's most renowned music artists, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his village last evening, leaving his family and millions of fans across the world in a deep state of shock.
Processing news of such nature can never be easy, but in Sidhu's case, it's especially difficult because of the events leading up to his demise.
His fans, who immediately went back to his music to remember Sidhu, found uncanny coincidences that are tough to ignore.
First off, he released the song 295 in 2021, which also proved to be the date of his demise. The song touches upon things like the cost of telling the truth and how it can make you a controversial figure who is hated by many.
Aaj Ka Date bhi 29/5 Or Song bhi tha 295 can't believe this— Anas Abbasi - अनस अब्बासी - أنس عباسي🇮🇳 (@AnasAbbasioffi1) May 29, 2022
RIP LEGEND 💔#sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/eTWZvdAja1
Second, comes his song The Last Ride, which he had released on May 15, just a few days before he was killed. Obviously, the name of the song is the first thing one notices but there are also some eerie details in its poster.
The album art shows the image of the crime scene where legendary rapper Tupac was killed. Tupac, like Sidhu, was also shot dead while he was sitting in his car.
Crazy how life works sometimes— Crypto Singh (@CryptoMisl) May 29, 2022
Moosewala had just dropped "The Last Ride"
The image featured on it is the crime scene from Tupac's assassination
Where he also was shot and killed whilst sat in the front right-hand seat of the car. pic.twitter.com/3tBv47B3tv
The Last Ride - immortalised his life in verse— 🐣 (@TheBhujangi) May 29, 2022
RIP Sidhu Moosewala pic.twitter.com/C47qEZ8XiF
when i met #sidhumoosewala we spoke about our careers. he asked about my inspirations and i asked him, of which he replied, ‘tupac’ (and smiled).— Inkquisitive (@Inkquisitive) May 30, 2022
with his last song titled ‘the last ride’ it was fitting to have him the pleasure of that ‘last ride’ with his inspiration.
🤍 pic.twitter.com/rjITmo1Af5
Sidhu Moose Wala's last song, released just two weeks ago, was titled 'The Last Ride'.— Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) May 29, 2022
He was shot dead while he and his friends were driving in their car. pic.twitter.com/267Rzkwyoi
It has to be a freak coincidence that some of the lyrics of his song The Last Ride were:
Ho bahuteyan di hate da oh hissa banneya, bohat ohnu aithe chaunde chaunde mar gaye…duniye ch charchey tey jhande jhoolde…par ohnu shehar ch haraunde mar gaye.. jitt naalo zyada jihdi haar boldi.. ho Moose Wala jeonde hi amar ho gaya… Chobbar de chehre utte noor dasda, ehda uthuga jawani vich janaza mithiye…
Which translates to:
He was hated by many, but many also died loving him..he was famous worldwide but many in his own city failed to defeat him…More than his win, his defeat created noise. Moosewala has become immortal in his life, but the gleam on the face of this man tells that he will die young.
One of Sidhu Moosewala's recent songs - The Last Ride - had the lyrics: Ni ehda uthuga jawani ch Janaja mithiye— Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) May 29, 2022
(Funeral will happen in youth)
Sidhu's contribution to Punjabi rap music and hip-hop is immeasurable. He was a true game-changer and his sudden death has not only deprived people of an icon but also of legendary music he would have created in the future.
In such times, we find solace in the brilliant work he did before leaving this world. Rest in peace, legend.