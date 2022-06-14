The untimely demise of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala last month left millions of his fans in anguish and they are still grieving the loss of their beloved icon.

Fans have been pouring their hearts out with tributes across social media platforms.

Speaking of which, a video featuring Moosewala has grabbed our attention and it will surely put a smile on your face. What makes it even better is the fact that the clip is from Pakistan.

A Twitter user named @iffiViews posted a video on the micro-blogging platform. In the clip, one can see a giant poster of Sidhu Moosewala on a billboard on the back of a truck which shows the late singer brushing his mustache with pride. A Pakistani man (we are guessing he is the truck driver) can be seen cleaning the poster with his hands.

If you know anything about Pakistan, you know that getting featured as art on the back of trucks mean that you have been accepted by people as one of their own.

To all those who say #Pakistanis are our enemy 😏



It’s about the person not the place 😐#SidhuMosseWala winning hearts all over the world 🌎…



Now it’s time for #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala #CBIForSidhu https://t.co/Y800Zbdcdo — Neelu Walia Singh (@NeeluWaliaSingh) June 14, 2022

Divided by borders united by culture Sidhu Moosewala touched people on this side of the border his songs resonate with them and his legacy will live on https://t.co/eNhOaXLhGd — Wajid Malik (@wajjidmalik) June 13, 2022

I think it wouldn’t be a surprising take or a far fetched one to announce Sidhu a revolutionary. The person didn’t even put up an act to garner fans from this side of the border yet he resides so effortlessly in our hearts https://t.co/xf5LDUgCsP — ali (@alikhanboo) June 13, 2022

He is proving to be more influential after he is gone.

The man has made quite an impression on the hearts and minds of youth in Punjab, Pakistan.

In my hometown,I see his name and lyrics printed over the car's back. Especially,295.

What a heartfelt tribute to the legend across borders, we say! Earlier this year, on the 29th of May, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in his jeep in Punjab's Mansa district. Moosewala is best known for songs like Legend, Dollar, and ‘So High’. His last track The Last Ride was released a few weeks before his death. Moosewala was also a member of the Indian National Congress.