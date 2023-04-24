Sima Aunty is back with the third season of Indian Matchmaking on Netflix, and it’s trending yet again. Like the previous instalments of the docuseries, we see Sima Taparia from Mumbai travelling around the world advising her clients to compromise on their preferences to find a dream match.

And again, like old seasons, her clients, on the other hand, keep calling themselves flexible while demanding a US-born Hindi speaker with an accent.

vikash on indian matchmaking: i want a girl who speaks Hindi and is in touch with her Indian roots!!!



vikash, when this girl is found: she’s 😢😢 too indian ☹️☹️☹️ do you have a whiter model — Blat (@asteroid_sock) April 22, 2023

However, if you have followed the series closely, you’d know there is not much she’s expecting from her clients apart from not taking their preferences too seriously.

My favorite part about sima aunty is that she goes over the list and then throws it away immediately. She be doing whatever the hell she wants #IndianMatchmaking — …With Proseco in It 😉 (@avynr) April 21, 2023

In fact, below are the 16 rules she expects her clients to abide by, and all of them are related. If you follow’em, perhaps, Sima Aunty would find you your match made in heaven. Take a look:

1. Finding a partner is not like ordering from a menu. So, please be adjusting

Netflix – Indian Matchmaking

2. Don’t just a book by its cover. Meet a match personally and figure out if they are ‘smart, fair-skin colour, or anything…’

Netflix – Indian Matchmaking

3. You better have good vibes

In Season 1, Sima Aunty literally chanted for her client Aparna to develop good vibes. She had found her stubborn and irrational and you don’t get good matches without compromising. Okay?

Netflix – Indian Matchmaking

4. Pick one at a time

Netflix – Indian Matchmaking

5. Avoid reaching out to her if you’ve got a child

Netflix – Indian Matchmaking

6. Don’t talk about chickens too much

In season 2, we met Akshay, who claimed he was single primarily because he hailed from Nashik. He was in love with chickens, literally. More so because he owned an Engineering company which made equipment for chicken farms. Naturally, he talked a lot about it.

Netflix – Indian Matchmaking

7. One and done

Netflix – Indian Matchmaking

8. Remember: ‘Everything, nobody gets’

Netflix – Indian Matchmaking

9. You have to be a little ‘flexible’

Adjustment, compromise, and flexibility are Sima Aunty's three magical words.

Netflix – Indian Matchmaking

10. ‘Drop your ego’

Netflix – Indian Matchmaking

11. Don’t be picky. Especially, if you’re divorced

12. Just read a book if a poet is who you want

Netflix – Indian Matchmaking

13. Don’t be too chatty, okay?

Netflix – Indian Matchmaking

14. Choose one: Marriage or Family

Netflix – Indian Matchmaking

15. Marry a person and not a height

Netflix – Indian Matchmaking

16. In the first meeting, you don’t know a person. By the third meeting, you know them 60%

We don't know where that match came from, but we'll go by her word.

Netflix – Indian Matchmaking

Also, please note Sima Aunty has had a negligible success rate in the series. But so what? At least you’ll realise who you don’t want.

