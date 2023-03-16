RRR’s Naatu Naatu, which has been garnering love across the world has scripted history by bagging the 95th Academy Award. From a brilliant background score to an amazing choreography, the track has the best of everything.
However, a netizen now pointed out the similarities between the award-winning movie, RRR and the iconic cartoon series, Tom and Jerry.
A social media user, who goes by the @PhunnyRabia username, took to her social media account and shared a video with a bunch of similar scenes from the movie and the show.
The clip starts with the text that read, “RRR – Tom & Jerry Similar Scenes” and then, showcases the scenes, including the main hook step of Naatu Naatu.
The video, which has already been watched 337.9K times, has also received a bunch of replies. Take a look at the replies:
You can watch the video here:
This is too much fun!