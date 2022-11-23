Recently, director Quentin Tarantino criticised Marvel films saying the studio doesn’t produce movie stars instead Marvel films are the only things that seem to be made. This led to a backlash by the Shang-Chi star, Simu Liu.

Speaking on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, Tarantino said, “You have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times … but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie.



I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don't get to point their nose at me or anyone. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) November 22, 2022

Replying to this, Simu Liu said, “If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie. I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don’t get to point their nose at me or anyone.”

No movie studio is or ever will be perfect. But I'm proud to work with one that has made sustained efforts to improve diversity onscreen by creating heroes that empower and inspire people of all communities everywhere.



I loved the "Golden Age" too.. but it was white as hell. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) November 22, 2022

“No movie studio is or ever will be perfect. But I’m proud to work with one that has made sustained efforts to improve diversity onscreen by creating heroes that empower and inspire people of all communities everywhere. I loved the ‘Golden Age’ too… but it was white as hell,” he added.

The point Tarantino was trying to make here is that in Marvel movies, the characters are the stars and not the actors playing those characters. And according to Twitteratis, Simu Liu’s Tweet just proved his point.

He has a point. While waiting to watch "Wakanda Forever" the other day, I said to my wife that movies like "Training Day" with Denzel Washington don't get made anymore. Denzel and Brad Pitt are my favorites and they don't make gritty, original films carried by a big star anymore. — C_Fish 🐟 (@the_TV_teacher) November 22, 2022

no one – and I mean no one, especially Scorsese and Tarantino – has seriously suggested that they be film's "gatekeepers." you literally made that up.



their beef with the current state of cinema is that big studios increasingly make one kind of movie – glorified children's films — Mr. Sparkle (@upperweirdside) November 22, 2022

What I find particularly insidious about the never-ending Disney versus Scorsese (and now Tarantino) discourse is that the latter are all about signal-boosting other artists and film cultures. Disney is a closed system: it wants to be the ONLY media you consume. — Emperor Norton (@ashleynaftule) November 22, 2022

Are you aware that your movie would have made the same amount of money if any other actor was in the lead? That's the point here. You aren't the star, Shang Chi is. Same goes for almost all roles in any Marvel movie. — bread boy (@MarxistSmart) November 22, 2022

Bro NOBODY saw Shang-Chi because of you.



They saw it because of the Marvel branding.



That's literally all Tarantino said. — Pzykozilla (@pzykozilla) November 22, 2022

you led a $400m movie and ur not a movie star and that is THE whole point tarantino is making — caitlin / puke (@slowpuke_) November 22, 2022

best analogy I've heard abt marvel movies is that they are like mcdonalds. nobody is saying mcdonald's isn't good sometimes or that it shouldn't exist, but it would be insane to expect mcdonalds to win a james beard award or be showered with accolades from famous chefs. grow up! https://t.co/poxIGbEPCn — america's lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) November 23, 2022

The sheer arrogance of this guy 😂



This is like a court jester trying to lecture Shakespeare on his craft. You were in one comic book movie dude, sit down 🤣 https://t.co/BnTKWqJgWf — Oliver Jia (オリバー・ジア) (@OliverJia1014) November 23, 2022

Now my whole TL is about to be annoying because you wanted to say something. https://t.co/LcPk9q7R1s — T'Challa Fan (@2TChalla2Stan) November 22, 2022

martin scorsese’s company restored an iranian film from the 1970s which was thought lost in time but rediscovered at a junk shop 30 yrs later. this sort of contribution to cinema is worth 100 times more than any marvel film (and i’m a marvel fan) https://t.co/ebkWF2B1ch — felicity (@carpediemllewyn) November 22, 2022

This is such a silly tweet. Pointing out that the movement of superhero films has not entirely been good for making and allowing the funding of a bigger range of stories, is not turning their nose up. It’s stating the most obvious fact. Marvel doesn’t own diversity, nor should it https://t.co/NURrlAU341 — Zito (@_Zeets) November 22, 2022

You’re actually kinda proving their point NGL. I’m sorry but people went to see Shang Chi, not you. https://t.co/NOwmrVE69M — BasedPota: RIP Kevin Conroy (@BasedPota18) November 22, 2022

The Marvel logo is the main reason why the majority of people watched Shang-Chi, not because they heard that Simu Liu is playing the lead role



This is all Tarantino’s saying https://t.co/LEbQzcdlyh — Jayden (@drsoap8) November 22, 2022

Martin Scorsese made Kundun with an all-Asian cast back in 1997 and Disney buried it and called it a stupid mistake because it upset China, but yeah Scorsese is the gatekeeper definitely here. https://t.co/RedyXVMH1z pic.twitter.com/eYOx4qzEvk — Thummerer Márk (@kobretti88) November 22, 2022

Talking about directing Marvel movies, Tarantino said he would never do that because “you have to be a hired hand to do those things. I’m not a hired hand. I’m not looking for a job.”

Check Out | 40 Epic Dialogues From Quentin Tarantino Movies Converted Into Supercool Posters