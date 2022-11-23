Recently, director Quentin Tarantino criticised Marvel films saying the studio doesn’t produce movie stars instead Marvel films are the only things that seem to be made. This led to a backlash by the Shang-Chi star, Simu Liu.
Speaking on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, Tarantino said, “You have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times … but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”
Replying to this, Simu Liu said, “If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie. I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don’t get to point their nose at me or anyone.”
“No movie studio is or ever will be perfect. But I’m proud to work with one that has made sustained efforts to improve diversity onscreen by creating heroes that empower and inspire people of all communities everywhere. I loved the ‘Golden Age’ too… but it was white as hell,” he added.
The point Tarantino was trying to make here is that in Marvel movies, the characters are the stars and not the actors playing those characters. And according to Twitteratis, Simu Liu’s Tweet just proved his point.
Talking about directing Marvel movies, Tarantino said he would never do that because “you have to be a hired hand to do those things. I’m not a hired hand. I’m not looking for a job.”
