Koffee With Karan , the iconic talk show that always brews a piping hot cuppa of drama, dropped its second episode of the season last evening. Like always, the episode had the saucy rapid-fire round and cheeky conversations.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, the second guest duo on the show, spilled an extra dose of fun on the show. In a competitive field like acting, these two completely changed the definition of competitors and instead, gave us major friendship goals.

From their vacations to their fun bantering, the episode had several moments that unquestionably screamed sisterhood in all aspects. And now, we have decided to compile these moments for you. So, you ready?

1. They have been on several adventurous trips together.

While our plans are still in the pending mode with our respective girl gangs, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor has already been on several trips together. From breaking queues and hopping on a rollercoaster ride in Los Angeles to almost dying on the mountain in Kedarnath, they have given us several travelling goals.

2. They are always there for each other.

Sara Ali Khan revealed that the reason why she likes Janhvi Kapoor is that she's a cool chick and likes to be herself. She also told the host that she believes that Janhvi Kapoor can understand her anxiety much better than any of her old friends and can easily confide in her.

3. They understand each other, better than anyone else.

Janhvi Kapoor said that their bonding and friendship feel like therapy as they have a point of relatability. In fact, they went through the same issues at the same time. It was also revealed that they both understand each other's thoughts and outlook on life.

4. They can talk for hours upon hours.

They always have a lot of common things to share with each other and even talked for more than 12 hours once. Now, this speaks volumes about their friendship.

5. Just like each one of us, they love to banter and pull each other's legs.

From discussing the profession of their common friend to checking if they don't have a crush on their respective crushes, their fun banter was one of the highlights of the show. You can't change my mind.

6. They can keep a secret.

Whether it's about their exes and their inside jokes around them or it's about the fun things they have done like going skinny dipping, they know almost everything about each other. And it shows how comfortable and close they are.

We are absolutely loving this season of Koffee With Karan!

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is sponsored by MyGlamm. For more cool products, you can visit the website here.

Please note that all images are taken from the show.