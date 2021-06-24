MasterChef Australia contestant, Kishwar Chowdhury has been winning hearts of the judges with her delicious desi dishes. 

And this time, she made something that is a summer favourite in South Asia. She combined Kulfi and barf ka gola in a dish so beautiful, it is making our mouth water. 

To top it off, Kishwar added Mehendi art to the kulfi! In her words, the dish is - Vanilla and Pepper Kulfi / Pistachio Sable with Vanilla iced henna art / White Chocolate discs with pistachio and roses / Rose-ice granita. Quite a mouthful!

The Judges called Kishwar's Kulfi grainy but Twitter was quick to jump to her defence, because hasn't Kulfi always been grainy?

MasterChef Australia this year has been all about curries, dals and desi dishes that we see everyday in Indian households. Not just Kishwar, but Depinder Chhibber has also been cooking up a storm with her Indian spices in the MasterChef kitchen. 

Keep the delicious dishes coming!