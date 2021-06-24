MasterChef Australia contestant, Kishwar Chowdhury has been winning hearts of the judges with her delicious desi dishes.
And this time, she made something that is a summer favourite in South Asia. She combined Kulfi and barf ka gola in a dish so beautiful, it is making our mouth water.
To top it off, Kishwar added Mehendi art to the kulfi! In her words, the dish is - Vanilla and Pepper Kulfi / Pistachio Sable with Vanilla iced henna art / White Chocolate discs with pistachio and roses / Rose-ice granita. Quite a mouthful!
The Judges called Kishwar's Kulfi grainy but Twitter was quick to jump to her defence, because hasn't Kulfi always been grainy?
Sorry, but my memory of a Kulfi is that it has to have a grainy texture - infact that's the joy of a Kulfi that an icecream cannot give the lingering after taste from the grainy bits. So surprised that judges don't make that distinction;— Nanjundi Karthick Krishnan (@IdnujnanCihtrak) June 22, 2021
Going for standard restauranty desserts
She was robbed— Penelope (@penai12) June 22, 2021
@masterchefau @andyallencooks @fooderati @Zonfrillo guys, with due respect, just letting you know Kulfi is supposed to be icy and grainy.— Sadmim Hossain (@Sadmimhossain) June 23, 2021
Unreal. Shame the judges don’t know their kulfi!— Janet McNally (@MsJanetMcNally) June 22, 2021
ITS SO PRETTY OH MYY MYYY 😭🥺😭🥺😭🥺#MasterChefAU https://t.co/YufOf9lPqo— 𝓯𝓪𝔂 (@faaizahhm) June 22, 2021
Job done. Can I go back to cooking my curries now? 😉 Too soon? #MasterChefAU https://t.co/27we0LhOTy— Kishwar Chowdhury (@Kishjustathome) June 22, 2021