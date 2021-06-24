MasterChef Australia contestant, Kishwar Chowdhury has been winning hearts of the judges with her delicious desi dishes.

And this time, she made something that is a summer favourite in South Asia. She combined Kulfi and barf ka gola in a dish so beautiful, it is making our mouth water.

To top it off, Kishwar added Mehendi art to the kulfi! In her words, the dish is - Vanilla and Pepper Kulfi / Pistachio Sable with Vanilla iced henna art / White Chocolate discs with pistachio and roses / Rose-ice granita. Quite a mouthful!

The Judges called Kishwar's Kulfi grainy but Twitter was quick to jump to her defence, because hasn't Kulfi always been grainy?

Sorry, but my memory of a Kulfi is that it has to have a grainy texture - infact that's the joy of a Kulfi that an icecream cannot give the lingering after taste from the grainy bits. So surprised that judges don't make that distinction;



Going for standard restauranty desserts — Nanjundi Karthick Krishnan (@IdnujnanCihtrak) June 22, 2021

She was robbed — Penelope (@penai12) June 22, 2021

@masterchefau @andyallencooks @fooderati @Zonfrillo guys, with due respect, just letting you know Kulfi is supposed to be icy and grainy. — Sadmim Hossain (@Sadmimhossain) June 23, 2021

Unreal. Shame the judges don’t know their kulfi! — Janet McNally (@MsJanetMcNally) June 22, 2021

Job done. Can I go back to cooking my curries now? 😉 Too soon? #MasterChefAU https://t.co/27we0LhOTy — Kishwar Chowdhury (@Kishjustathome) June 22, 2021

MasterChef Australia this year has been all about curries, dals and desi dishes that we see everyday in Indian households. Not just Kishwar, but Depinder Chhibber has also been cooking up a storm with her Indian spices in the MasterChef kitchen.

Keep the delicious dishes coming!