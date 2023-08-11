Actress Sobhita Dhulipala is truly a diva made in heaven! Her wardrobe in Amazon Prime Video’s Made In Heaven is proof of it. While the series is fun to watch, we can’t help but ignore how Dhulipala’s character, Tara Khanna, a wedding planner, is a style inspiration. Look at her go, man!

Source: Tumblr

Now, that the second season of Made In Heaven is here, we are swooning over her outfits yet again.

whoever styles sobhita dhulipala in made in heaven deserves the nobel prize equivalent of styling/costuming — ⚰️ (@apparitionnow) August 9, 2023

We have curated 28 best looks of Sobhita Dhulipala from both the seasons that we wish to steal from her wardrobe:

If you have a wedding coming up or wish to explore office wear, take fashion inspiration from her outfits:

1. The pastel-hued collared dress look

2. The banarasi dupatta look

3. The glamorous black dress look

4. The plain beige suit with colourful dupatta look

5. The boss lady look

6. The monochrome black suit look

7. The collarless shirt and beige pants look

8. The structured-pallu saree look

9. The tuck-in shirt and pants look

10. The all-that-glitters-IS-gold look

11. The floral satin shirt look

12. The modern chic wedding look

13. The traditional golden saree look

14. The halter neck top look

15. The elegant pastel saree look

16. The formal shirt with skirt look

17. The monochromatic but chic look

18. The vintage queen look

19. The black shirt top and olive green pants look

20. The simple plain shirt look with a handbag

21. The spaghetti sweetheart neckline top look

22. The we-got-to-work look

23. The evergreen red saree look

24. The pre-draped modern saree with halter neck blouse look

25. The mellow yellow blazer with striped pants look

26. The classic saree with sleek bun look

27. The bold striped blazer with choker necklace look

28. The pleated saree with shirt look

*All images are taken from Amazon Prime Video*

Isn’t her wardrobe so chic?