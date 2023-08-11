Actress Sobhita Dhulipala is truly a diva made in heaven! Her wardrobe in Amazon Prime Video’s Made In Heaven is proof of it. While the series is fun to watch, we can’t help but ignore how Dhulipala’s character, Tara Khanna, a wedding planner, is a style inspiration. Look at her go, man!
Now, that the second season of Made In Heaven is here, we are swooning over her outfits yet again.
We have curated 28 best looks of Sobhita Dhulipala from both the seasons that we wish to steal from her wardrobe:
If you have a wedding coming up or wish to explore office wear, take fashion inspiration from her outfits:
1. The pastel-hued collared dress look
2. The banarasi dupatta look
3. The glamorous black dress look
4. The plain beige suit with colourful dupatta look
5. The boss lady look
6. The monochrome black suit look
7. The collarless shirt and beige pants look
8. The structured-pallu saree look
9. The tuck-in shirt and pants look
10. The all-that-glitters-IS-gold look
11. The floral satin shirt look
12. The modern chic wedding look
13. The traditional golden saree look
14. The halter neck top look
15. The elegant pastel saree look
16. The formal shirt with skirt look
17. The monochromatic but chic look
18. The vintage queen look
19. The black shirt top and olive green pants look
20. The simple plain shirt look with a handbag
21. The spaghetti sweetheart neckline top look
22. The we-got-to-work look
23. The evergreen red saree look
24. The pre-draped modern saree with halter neck blouse look
25. The mellow yellow blazer with striped pants look
26. The classic saree with sleek bun look
27. The bold striped blazer with choker necklace look
28. The pleated saree with shirt look
*All images are taken from Amazon Prime Video*
Isn’t her wardrobe so chic?
