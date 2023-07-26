After what has been a (very) long wait, Made In Heaven Season 2 has a release date. And well, the countdown begins. The show will release on August 10, and this is one shaadi we wouldn’t mind going to. But now that the new season is almost here, there’s a lot that we’re looking forward to – the cast, for one.

The announcement poster that was shared by Amazon Prime Video also showed some new faces, and we are truly excited to see who plays whom. It’s still Tara and Karan’s world and season 2 will pick their stories from where they were left off. The recurring cast also includes Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shashank Arora.

Season 2, on the other hand, has a number of new actors and actresses joining in on the ride, that is MIH. According to the poster, Mona Singh, Trinetra and Ishwak Singh will feature in the new season. On the other hand, there was an episode of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives where Neelam Kothari Soni was also cast for the show. At this point, it’s just very hard to hide all this excitement.

Clearly, there are going to be some great characters in season 2, and we can only imagine the storylines they could get.