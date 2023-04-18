It’s been 14 years since the release of Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots, and its characters are still etched in our memories. Be it Rancho, Raju, Farhan, and Pia, or Virus, Chatur, and Suhas. Out of all the grey characters, a lot of us hated Suhas the most for being materialistic and obnoxious . Remember how Suhas reacted when Rancho spilled pudine ki chutney on his $300 shoes?

Source: GetYarn.io

ADVERTISEMENT Or when Rancho made Suhas’ fiance, Pia, understand how he doesn’t care about her? Yeah, I am talking about that ‘ghadi ghum gayi’ moment.

Cut to 2023, someone on Twitter recently analysed the character of Suhas and called him a ‘nice man’. Wait, what?

The Twitter user (@aaraynsh) posted a still from 3 Idiots featuring Suhas and wrote, “Suhas, I used to laugh at you as a kid, but as I grew up, I realized you were a good man.”

Source: Ultra

The Twitter user found Suhas’ behaviour justified while stressing that he now realises how a person feels when someone’s expensive watch goes missing or their fancy shoes get dirty. Contrary to Rancho’s opinion about Suhas’ career choices, the user stated that the latter wasn’t wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT “Losing a 4-lakh rupee watch, for which you had worked tirelessly, would drive anyone crazy. I now understand now how it feels when a pair of 400 dollar shoes get dirty. Everyone dreams of earning more money, and you were not wrong in making your career choice. Tumne sab kamaya tha shyad islye tumhe keemat yaad thi,” the Twitter user added.

Here’s the post:

As someone who grew up in the middle class, I understand the struggle to chase IITs and IIMs in pursuit of our dreams.



Even spilling chutney on a sherwani worth 1.5 lakhs on your wedding day and having your fiance walk away from the mandap was not funny.

You were a hero 🙂 — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) April 16, 2023

Twitterati are divided over it:

While some supported the opinion, others couldn’t relate to it at all.

That last line 🤌🥺 https://t.co/mgclJq9YYi — Live in my own world🤠 (@dshppp1234) April 18, 2023

Totally agree with each and

every word of yours .jab aap khud ek ek chiz kamate hai na mehnat se toh keemat yaad rehte hai..If my lehenga would get stain from chutney that too on my wedding day then I would also get mad like him👍 https://t.co/NFoeAJ0DiJ — Dazzling Stree💫💫 (@PowerPatriotic) April 17, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT This is something new perspective of Shuhas, finally someone saw the good in him ✨💛 — Falguni (@falguniv11) April 16, 2023

I swear!!! I feel this guy was just a normal person Amir khan made fun of — Regena Philange (@RizviRegee) April 16, 2023

Naw. Still not feeling it for Suhas. https://t.co/8chkDEQhfg — Sammy (@S_ammerz) April 18, 2023

You know one can talk about the importance of money in life without citing the most hideous character ever seen on the big screen. Suhas was obnoxious to the core then & he will always remain the same. https://t.co/tCpb46yD4M — Mirza Arif Beg (@Iammirzaarif) April 17, 2023

That wasn’t the point. The point was that he was materialistic and cared more about his curated image than things that actually mattered. https://t.co/CaOwmNveaE — میر ذوشأن محمد خان (@_su_gibi) April 18, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Suhas had everything but empathy and manners. Period. And yes, most of us are walking in the same shoes, building dreams, working hard in order to end up with high pay cheques at the month end and that’s perfectly fine. https://t.co/t7NmyHV272 — तोहार Masked ऊँगली (@MeetUunngLee) April 18, 2023

It's not that deep. He was an insufferable dick. https://t.co/WjIjrsgaK6 — Anurag (@AnuragC_) April 17, 2023

You know it's late stage capitalism when people apologise to imaginary rich characters who care about money more than actual human beings. https://t.co/E32qysD8TG — Sukhada (@appadappajappa) April 17, 2023

9k people liking this, sigh



If you buy a gift for someone and remind them of price in front of four people, bhai gift hi mt khareedo, do hi mt kuch.



People love humiliating their significant others, kya humiliation kink hai logon ko ?!



Suhaas was an A grade a*****e https://t.co/z91xNCggYQ — Mridu ⚯͛ (@mj_alwayss) April 17, 2023

But this guy was always just about the “price tag” n that trait was used 4 humour. Theres nothing wrong in working hard to earn money n chase materialistic comforts but quoting the price of everything n not understanding the emotional value of piya’s mothers watch was insensitive https://t.co/7mTpYYiHYP — Rohit Ace (@letztalk7) April 17, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Struggling and working hard to get something versus ratting out a price tag mindlessly are very very different emotions. — Sharan Banerjee (@sharanbanerjee) April 17, 2023

What do you think of Suhas from 3 Idiots?