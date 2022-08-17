Every day is a new boycott trend, and it's hard to keep up with what we're ALLOWED to watch. People aside, even numbers haven't been generous with Bollywood lately -- with films not doing the best business in theatres. Of course, there's news and then there are mountains out of molehills that oversell stories. And Rocketry: The Nambi Effect couldn't save itself from THIS effect, where people talked about R Madhavan's sacrifice for the film.

R Madhavan lost his house to fund Rocketry and directed this movie when the original director had opted out due to prior commitments. He had to do other projects just to fund this movie. He had been working on this project for 6 yrs. — MKG 2.0 🇮🇳 (@MKG_II_0) August 7, 2022

Netizens have been circulating tweets and posts about Madhavan selling his house to fund the film. Naturally, what started off as a probable piece of report turned into a sob story -- with people saluting him and whatnot. Before you think that I'm another person from the boycott gang, the actor (who has also written, directed, and produced the film) clarified this himself.

Oh Yaar. Pls don’t over patronize my sacrifice. I did not lose my house or anything. In fact all involved in Rocketry will be very proudly paying heavy Income Tax this year. Gods grace 😃😃🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳We all made very good and proud profits. I still love and live in my house .🚀❤️ https://t.co/5L0h4iBert — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 17, 2022

Madhavan responded to a tweet putting all the rumors to rest, while asking people to not over-patronize him. He even mentioned that the film has actually made profits. Clearly, no houses were sold in the making of this film.

Twitter was (surprisingly) happy after the actor cleared the air.

This is how most people over do and make stories which are not even relevant. Don’t know who plants these baseless sacrifice stories. Profound of you @ActorMadhavan to clarify and clear the air. Not many have this courage. They love to soak in the emotional benefits. 👍👍😊😊👏👏 — Mehul ‘Sadhana’ Darooka (@mehuldarooka) August 17, 2022

We have a weird relationship with celebrities -- it's either too much love or outright hate, there's nothing in between.