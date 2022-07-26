Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of former aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely accused in an espionage case.

Rocketry
It took more than 20 years before he was acquitted of all the allegations. 

The movie was released on Amazon Prime following widespread acclaim from audiences and film critics. R. Madhavan is the protagonist and director. We have compiled Twitter's review of the film before you watch it:

In the film, Madhavan can be seen along with Simran who plays Meena Narayanan. The film also features Gulshan Grover as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Rajit Kapoor as Dr Vikram Sarabhai. The Tamil version has a cameo by Surya and the Hindi version has one by Shah Rukh Khan.