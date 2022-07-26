Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of former aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely accused in an espionage case.

It took more than 20 years before he was acquitted of all the allegations.

The movie was released on Amazon Prime following widespread acclaim from audiences and film critics. R. Madhavan is the protagonist and director. We have compiled Twitter's review of the film before you watch it:

@ActorMadhavan We always knew you are the best actor. Loved #Rocketry. Well done and keep it up. Now the biggest fan of yours!!!! — Raman Sundaram (@raman_sundaram) July 26, 2022

Hi Maddy! Rocketry is simply out of this world! Literally and figuratively! Best of luck for the Oscars!

Been ur fan since Ghar Jamaai. — G. Raghavan (@RagsIndian) July 26, 2022

Just watched Rocketry: The Nambi Effect on @PrimeVideoIN, What an epic film you made @ActorMadhavan sir. Personally, It made me tears and The mesmerizing climax is justified and awesome.

Thanks for the movie, sorry the Epic. — siva themass (@Siva16734013) July 26, 2022

#Rocketry watta movie ! Damn tears ver rolling !! How a great Scientist was disrespected n his family was mentaly n emotionaly tortured !! Bravo #RMadhavan u did awesm job by making this movie !! #RocketryTheNambiEffect — Tanisqaa ॐ🇮🇳 (@Tanisqa4) July 26, 2022

Watched about 45 minutes of #rocketry so far. What an amazing man #nambi_narayanan sir is🙏🙏🙏 awesome effort by @ActorMadhavan - completely overwhelming - unable to watch in one stretch. Will somehow complete watching. India lost at least two decades due to what happened. — n_shekar 🇮🇳 (@n_shekar_IND) July 26, 2022

#RocketryTheNambiEffect#Rocketry - Must Watch Film ❤️



Every Indian Should Watch It .#NambiNarayanan Sir India Salutes You For your Sacrifices & Services To Our Country..The Legend 🥺@ActorMadhavan Amaizing Performance 🥰@Suriya_offl Valuable Cameo Role 💓#RocketryOnPrime pic.twitter.com/cPlJ9YM7wb — SuryaDas (@iSuryadas) July 26, 2022

@ActorMadhavan sir my sincere thanks towards your masterpiece Rocketry The Nambi effect. The act of proving the innocence is all that makes our character real. Mr. Nambi Narayan was an impeccable scientist and a patriot sir. We are proud of you and the great work. — 𝓖 𝓙 𝓢𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓪𝓽𝓱 𝓟𝓻𝓪𝓿𝓮𝓮𝓷 (@GJSharath22) July 26, 2022

#Rocketry



I feel bad for missed this film to watch in theatre. Mind blowing & Spot-on biography on Scientist Nambi Narayanan. Presentation of story, script, dialogues, acting & the well researched done for the production of movie. Great effort by @ActorMadhavan. DON'T MISS! — Murugesan A (@Cryptoluster123) July 26, 2022

ROCKETRY:THE NAMBI EFFECT What a movie! No words to express its masterclass. Everybody please watch this masterpiece! @ActorMadhavan Thank you for this beautiful movie. — Sharang (@sharang29) July 26, 2022

@ActorMadhavan I just watched #Rocketry and what an Amazing Experience . movie is brilliantly made to share life story of this great man who accelerated india’s space program. Thanks for making this movie . Salute #NambiNarayanan sir for all his contributions — ram #SaveSoil (@ramjoyful) July 26, 2022

Today I watched Rocketry. I must say the film is just fantastic. Didn't seem like @ActorMadhavan directed a film for the first time. I am absolutely proud as a Indian to see Nambi Narayanan sir's achievements and absolutely moved and emotional about what he went through.🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — गोविन्दराज अय्यर (@jPDMn9JXYT8yrN7) July 16, 2022

Watched Rocketry. It was better than expected. However, it needed a better Director. Madhavan in his over enthusiasm to project Nambi Narayanan went over the top in many scenes. The movie could have been edited better. Madhavan the actor is fine but average direction. — creativewrites (@Suresh16654405) July 3, 2022

#Rocketry 🚀



Biopic with a very good plot and a mediocre execution. Great performance by all artists. Rich making quality. Screenplay could've been more interesting. Boring at places. Too slow narration & scientific detailing makes it NOT everyone's cup of tea.



Above Average 😊 pic.twitter.com/c9mkv37YMr — Aravind Srinivas (@SAravind_14) July 2, 2022

Just watched the movie "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect." Amazing.Had tears in my eyes. No innocent and talented person should ever be tormented and tortured. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) July 21, 2022

Excellent movie with top notch acting, however,missed the feel of ARR BGM for this movie..most of the evaluated scenes bgm were average only — karthickbubendran (@karthickb333) July 5, 2022

In the film, Madhavan can be seen along with Simran who plays Meena Narayanan. The film also features Gulshan Grover as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Rajit Kapoor as Dr Vikram Sarabhai. The Tamil version has a cameo by Surya and the Hindi version has one by Shah Rukh Khan.