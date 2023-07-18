The ‘Fawad Khan frenzy’ is not unknown to us, everything the actor does, we sit tight and watch. And he deserves that. That said, people clearly love him a lot, so much so, that even imagining him in roles becomes news – like an AI generated image of Fawad Khan as Batman.

We have all loved the actor in Pakistani dramas, Bollywood films, and his very-special appearance in Ms. Marvel. Now, an AI artist re-imagined him as Batman, and of course it’s the perfect dream casting. The poster, shared by @Indusland_, has an image of him all bulked up, as he stands in a black suit. It also says – “Knights Of Karachi.” And honestly, we aren’t complaining.

In fact, he could be a great Batman. Of course, after his beautiful stint with Marvel, Fawad Khan could totally rule DC. He’s actually the only person who could bring both DC and Marvel fans together. Fawad Khan is already our favourite superhero and we love this Bruce Wayne – the actor looking dashing in the suit certainly helps.

Twitter is definitely manifesting this.

listen NONE of us would survive this we would all die https://t.co/ytodXvpyCY — getfilmy (@get_filmy) July 17, 2023

i would break some international laws fr https://t.co/sxhVVnwp0v — aloopatnaik (@shutupyaavi) July 17, 2023

this is such a good edit and fawad khan loml but the ‘knights of karachi’ bit made me laugh 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/taJAz9AJi3 — haiqa⁷ (@interludeknjs) July 17, 2023

i have been in love with him since the moment I laid eyes on him years ago I’m sorry https://t.co/DqrwUCjyp9 — #1 timeless stan (@lildalliance) July 17, 2023

make it happen pls https://t.co/vEqScgDQwG — 𝑨✨serving savaşbrowns 24/7 (@atiyaxa) July 17, 2023

oh..but i personally think he'd look good as a villian https://t.co/cwyNuKGITS — sam🐨 (@Stuckys_baby) July 17, 2023

No man has manned like fawad manned https://t.co/uDN3wMwlRf — zoey ♡ hyukjae (@hyukjaeloml) July 17, 2023

I'd honestly watch Fawad Khan as Batman over Robert Pattinson https://t.co/0Nw8Ou6Wdi — soup Maggie lover (@violla_sweet) July 17, 2023

Sometimes I forget how hot Fawad Khan is and then a random picture of his pops up on my timeline and I'm like, damn https://t.co/CyR5UJlQ3s — Fatima (@Iamstewwpid) July 17, 2023

Is AI also granting wishes? Because someone needs to cast him!