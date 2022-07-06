We all knew Fawad Khad will be appearing in Marvel's latest series, Miss Marvel but we didn't know which role he would be playing and how crucial his part will be in the series. Now that episode 5 featuring Fawad Khan has aired, we finally know the story but we can't tell you just yet as then it'll be a spoiler.

But hey! we can still look at snapshots of him from the show without having to know the entire story, right? So, here are *some* pictures of Fawad Khan from Miss Marvel's latest episode without giving you any major spoilers. After all, it's been 6 years since his last movie and we deserve it. So, enjoy!

That smile, that damned smile.

The way he looks at her

Ladies and gentlemen, *him*

Imagine Fawad Khan looking at you like that. Just imagine!

He is not just dreamy, he is a dream!

The way Fawad looks at Mehwish is the way everyone wants to be looked at by their significant other.

He can pull anything off.

If 🥺 had a face.

Me, when Fawad Khan showed up on screen during #MsMarvel even though I knew it was coming pic.twitter.com/ABLQgwIUDN — Liv (@stevenrogered) July 6, 2022

Look at the charm he brings to the screen.

Fawad Khan in Ms Marvel y'all 🤩#FawadKhan #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/xCnCAcJNpk — Muhammad Waheed (@WaheedViews) July 6, 2022

FAWAD KHAN IN THE MARVEL UNIVERSE AND FINALLY GETTING THE RECOGNITION HE DESERVES. I’M NEVER GONNA SHUT UP ABOUT THIS! #MsMarvel #FawadKhan pic.twitter.com/7UTTZs40Cc — Ikra (@Ikraaaaa__) July 6, 2022

My man Fawad Khan single handedly owned this episode. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/zEe9Ddto1W — A L I (@ahmedalitweets) July 6, 2022

Fawad khan in MCU is a day I never thought I’d see but i loved every second of it. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/4TOPXePjpK — this user is watching Ms Marvel (@underooswebsss) July 6, 2022

It's Fawad Khan day, y'all! 🤌😮‍💨

