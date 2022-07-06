We all knew Fawad Khad will be appearing in Marvel's latest series, Miss Marvel but we didn't know which role he would be playing and how crucial his part will be in the series. Now that episode 5 featuring Fawad Khan has aired, we finally know the story but we can't tell you just yet as then it'll be a spoiler. 

But hey! we can still look at snapshots of him from the show without having to know the entire story, right? So, here are *some* pictures of Fawad Khan from Miss Marvel's latest episode without giving you any major spoilers. After all, it's been 6 years since his last movie and we deserve it. So, enjoy!

That smile, that damned smile.

fawad khan miss marvel
The way he looks at her

Fawad khan miss marvel
Ladies and gentlemen, *him*

fawad
Imagine Fawad Khan looking at you like that. Just imagine!

fawad
miss marvel fawad
He is not just dreamy, he is a dream!

fawad khan miss marvel
miss marvel fawad khan
The way Fawad looks at Mehwish is the way everyone wants to be looked at by their significant other.

fawad mehwish miss marvel
He can pull anything off.

miss marvel fawad
If 🥺 had a face.

It's Fawad Khan day, y'all! 🤌😮‍💨

