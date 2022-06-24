Ms Marvel streaming on Disney+ Hotstar isn't simply an MCU show, it serves as a tutorial on accurate representation. The world got its first Muslim superhero who also happens to be a woman. Thankfully, the show transcends the stereotypical South Asian culture that western movies and shows are riddled with.

But one sequence, that surprisingly takes place in a stale-smelling girls' restroom really breaks the mould.

When Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) realises that she has enigmatic powers, she bemoans her BFF Nakia Bahadir (Yasmeen Fletcher) saying “Everything’s just changing really fast, Nax. I feel like I can’t keep up."

Nakia, unaware of her Pakistani immigrant friend being a superhero, assumes that her friend is lamenting the struggle to fit into the dynamic world that strikes a chord with her.

Like every teenager, Nakia connects it with her own struggle to find a purpose. She takes the moment further and shares her poignant experience.

Hi Netflix. You see this? This little scene? This wasn’t hard AT ALL. And it’ll mean EVERYTHING to loads of Muslim women. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/JFhx2a3BNR — Hadeed Butt (@mhadeedbutt) June 15, 2022

As someone growing up in a multicultural environment and wearing a hijab, she says, "My whole life I’ve either been too white for some people or too ethnic for others, and it’s been this very uncomfortable, sucky in-between. When I first put (my hijab) on, I was hoping to shut some people up, but I kind of realised I don’t need to prove anything to anybody. When I put this on, I feel like me — like I have a purpose.”

The moment that the two friends shared in the same restroom might seem trivial but had the potential of making millions of young girls feel seen. The scene equates Nakia's hijab to Ms Marvel's cape, providing the young girls a source of power. When hijab's warped mainstream portrayal shows it as a hindrance, this scene in Ms Marvel proves that it can be empowering choice.

Twitter is impressed and applauding the makers for being loud and proud.

it's still so hard to believe that marvel did this https://t.co/6wFOILTxDj — laene | ms. marvel era⚡ (@poisoninsugar) June 22, 2022

YES ! IT MEANS A LOT TO SEE THE HIJAB FINALLY BEING REPRESENTED AS SOMETHING THAT EMPOWERS WOMEN AND NOT OPPRESS THEM https://t.co/E8DdObpAIy — bucky's lover (real)•ms marvel spoilers ! (@buckyliciouss) June 17, 2022

I'm so happy with this!! just because you were forced to wear it doesn't mean everyone is forced to. So people who are replying to op poster with the narrative that “it’s wrong” should stfu and cry in a separate tweet not everyone goes through the same experience as you. https://t.co/KY94tpxt5V — sarah | st 4 spoilers (@sixofbone) June 20, 2022

For the FIRST TIME they represent us realistically!!✨️✨️✨️ I almost teared up this part 🥺 https://t.co/YXS77jfq9B — storyboard artist cries on fictional characters😔 (@SarahWarao) June 16, 2022

Groundbreaking show. Game Changer to the MCU https://t.co/VaVWJRzmM3 — Lazy_Alaska👑 (@TimothyHart2) June 16, 2022

Honestly, this made my heart sing. This show is relatable on so many levels as a Muslim. https://t.co/Cbu06jYfOU — Scarlet Armstrong (@leannascarlet) June 16, 2022

This whole episode was awesome https://t.co/42IYwRJsbj — Mustafa ✪ (@MustyRash) June 15, 2022

As icing on the cake, Ms Marvel also shows the protagonist fangirling over SRK, daydreaming on Ritviz's music, grooving to dil bole hudippa and curiously paying heed to the Indo-Pak partition story. This is exactly what an insider's perspective of culture looks like.