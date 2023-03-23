Friends is one of the most popular TV sitcoms that millennials in general have grown up watching. The sitcom that aired from 1994 to 2004 revolved around six friends, Rachel Green, Ross Geller, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, and Phoebe Buffay who live in Manhattan. For the ones, who love watching Friends, they must have imagined themselves being a part of that group at least once in their lives.

(L to R) Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow. Source: Friends Wiki- Fandom

Now imagine what if Friends was made in Bollywood, how would its star cast look like? A fan visualised six Bollywood actors as the main characters of the show, and the imagination is spot-on.

An Instagram user, @femmeselfcarez, shared a video originally posted by TikToker @shabnam.hussain1 that reads, ‘If Friends was made in India.’ In the clip, we can see Urmila Matondkar as Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Aamir Khan as Chandler (Matthew Perry), Salman Khan as Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Juhi Chawla as Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Akshay Kumar as Ross (David Schwimmer), and Manisha Koirala as Monica (Courteney Cox).

Urmila Matondkar as Rachel Green? Source: A screenshot from the video

Aamir Khan as Chandler Bing? Source: A screenshot from the video

Salman Khan as Joey Tribbiani? Source: A screenshot from the video

Akshay Kumar as Ross Geller? Source: A screenshot from the video

Manisha Koirala as Monica Geller? Source: A screenshot from the video

The video also shows the uncanny resemblance in their looks. The clip then features how Salman and Aamir would be a perfect pair as Joey and Chandler .

Watch the full video here:

Here’s how netizens on Instagram are reacting to it:

Some Instagram users shared other options that would work.

An Instagram user mentioned Hello Friends in the comment section.

In 1999, desis brought an Indian adaptation of Friends titled, Hello Friends, which ran for one season consisting of 26 episodes. It featured Simone Singh, Cyrus Broacha, Nikhil Chinapa and others.

Do you agree with these choices for the Bollywood version of Friends? Anyway, let’s file a petition to have Bollywood- waala Friends, please? If it does get made in the future, we hope it’s not like Hello Friends.