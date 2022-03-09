Recently, in a heartwarming Twitter thread, writer and journalist Manish Gaekwad shared an image of his mother Rekhabai, who was a courtesan in the Kamathipura district and greatly resembled Alia Bhatt's character Gangubai from Gangubai Kathiawadi.

That's my mother on the right Rekhabai. Almost same na, white saree, red bindi, bangles, qamar mein kassa pallu, dancing in 80s Kamathipura kotha district, Bombay, separated from #GangubaiKathiawadi by a few decades, but twinning by fate that unites them.❤️ pic.twitter.com/PAq8sSzhru — manishgaekwad (@manishgaekwad) February 26, 2022

In it, Gaekwad had mentioned that his mother is yet to see the film, as she was recovering from a bout of bad health. And now, in a fresh post, the writer has shared a movie date he took his mother and her girl gang on!

He took the beautiful bunch to watch Gangubai Kathiawadi, and took us all through a step-by-step description on the movie night where he also mentioned his mother's thoughts on the film. Let's take a look, shall we?

Took mother and her girlgang to watch #GangubaiKathiawadi and to celebrate the sisterhood of #InternationalWomensDay

They wanted to pose with Alia but her poster was nowhere to be seen. They had to make do with Ajay Devgn.😎 Review soon.👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/z3rpMwXqCV — manishgaekwad (@manishgaekwad) March 8, 2022

Seems like the ladies really enjoyed the performances. And it's beyond endearing to see how how Gaekwad's mother got sentimental about Gangubai getting elected.

Half time. The girls take a Kit-Kat break.



Shipra maasi says: Sheela maasi marr gayi!



Simmi laughed throughout the bathing scene.



Lakshmi says daaru peeke ladki aayi, accha laga.



Mother wept when the girls elected Gangu girlboss.



Girls just wanna have fun.❤️ pic.twitter.com/2sjzIMCaYQ — manishgaekwad (@manishgaekwad) March 8, 2022

He also referred to the music in the film, specifically the ghazal by Begum Akhtar, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat.

Mother's review of the reel vs real.



Film begins with Begum Akhtar's Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat.



"Yeh Shobha Gurtu hai?" She asked



The review was going to be at the mercy of her diminishing hearing and seeing abilities. https://t.co/z29WkRaO0A — manishgaekwad (@manishgaekwad) March 8, 2022

And, reminded us of what a picturesque marvel the film is!

The candle-in-hand scene, she said, was unreal.



Artistic flourish.



I found it beautiful. Reminded me of painter Haldankar's works, though am not saying it was inspired. pic.twitter.com/7slCs2Kyv1 — manishgaekwad (@manishgaekwad) March 8, 2022

Also, Rekhabai was in agreement with Ajay Devgn's performance because she also knew someone who carried himself in a similar fashion.

Mother chucked at the 'bhaag ke jaa, daud ke aa' dialogue.



Aise hi toh bolte hain, she said.



Devgn beating the badmaash reminded her of a dada whose help she had sought to thrash a scoundrel.



Dada called her didi.



No one harassed her after that. pic.twitter.com/JeT0x4rpwN — manishgaekwad (@manishgaekwad) March 8, 2022

In the next moment though, the writer reminds us all of the unfortunate marginalization sex workers have to face.

Dev Anand was a favourite.



"I saw him at Hare Ram Hare Krishna mandir," she said.



"Why didn't you go say hello?" I asked.



I knew the answer before she could respond.



"Izzatdaar logon mein beizzati lagti hai." pic.twitter.com/q1ex598LY7 — manishgaekwad (@manishgaekwad) March 8, 2022

In the gorgeously shot qawwali Shikayat, nothing to complain.



"Huma ne theek kulha (hips) chalaya hai, jaise hum log karte thay."



Check the mujra twerk movement in the end of the song.



Also, the tearing of the gajra was reserved for a khaas raees.https://t.co/hLjv918jwR — manishgaekwad (@manishgaekwad) March 8, 2022

The mother-son duo discussed everything. From the qawwali song that featured Huma Qureshi to the meetings that took place in their neighborhood, much like the film portrayed. It seems as though this time around, art has immitated life.

"Haan, kabhi-kabaar juloos nikalta tha, hamey be-ghar karne. Phir koi meeting hoti thi."



"Did you attend these meetings?" I ask mother.



"Nahi, time nahi milta tha. Hum bas paise bhar dete thay." pic.twitter.com/K6bN8UU8Gp — manishgaekwad (@manishgaekwad) March 8, 2022

And in this tweet, Gaekwad discusses his favourite scene, which is coincidentally, one of my favourite scenes too! In fact, I discussed the scene with my mother too, and we chuckled over it plenty. It's where Gangubai introduces herself to journalist Amin Faizi, in a refreshingly straightforward and to-the-point way.

@jimSarbh photographs @aliaa08 puts Gangu on the Aaina magazine cover. I couldn't manage a cover, but picture of mother in this week's Outlook magazine wasn't too bad. Mother feels seen, not invisible anymore. 🙂 And like Jim says in the film, the world is reading and accepting. pic.twitter.com/rzK0bjLvh4 — manishgaekwad (@manishgaekwad) March 8, 2022

It seems as though there were multiple things that coincided with the film and Rekhabai's own personal life. She even owned the same kind of sarees as Gangubai and clicked pictures in a similar styles of clothes!

Apne time ki girlboss Rekhabai. Same to same, bindi, goggles, hairstyle, the pallu tuck in the blouse, plus the dhamakedaar sass. 😎 pic.twitter.com/ceVboT7Yh5 — manishgaekwad (@manishgaekwad) March 9, 2022

Now, this is a date night every mother deserves.