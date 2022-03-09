Recently, in a heartwarming Twitter thread, writer and journalist Manish Gaekwad shared an image of his mother Rekhabai, who was a courtesan in the Kamathipura district and greatly resembled Alia Bhatt's character Gangubai from Gangubai Kathiawadi

In it, Gaekwad had mentioned that his mother is yet to see the film, as she was recovering from a bout of bad health. And now, in a fresh post, the writer has shared a movie date he took his mother and her girl gang on!

Twitter thread Manish Gaekwad
Source: Twitter/ Manish Gaekwad

He took the beautiful bunch to watch Gangubai Kathiawadi, and took us all through a step-by-step description on the movie night where he also mentioned his mother's thoughts on the film. Let's take a look, shall we?

Seems like the ladies really enjoyed the performances. And it's beyond endearing to see how how Gaekwad's mother got sentimental about Gangubai getting elected.

He also referred to the music in the film, specifically the ghazal by Begum Akhtar, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat.

And, reminded us of what a picturesque marvel the film is!

Also, Rekhabai was in agreement with Ajay Devgn's performance because she also knew someone who carried himself in a similar fashion. 

In the next moment though, the writer reminds us all of the unfortunate marginalization sex workers have to face.  

The mother-son duo discussed everything. From the qawwali song that featured Huma Qureshi to the meetings that took place in their neighborhood, much like the film portrayed. It seems as though this time around, art has immitated life. 

And in this tweet, Gaekwad discusses his favourite scene, which is coincidentally, one of my favourite scenes too! In fact, I discussed the scene with my mother too, and we chuckled over it plenty. It's where Gangubai introduces herself to journalist Amin Faizi, in a refreshingly straightforward and to-the-point way. 

It seems as though there were multiple things that coincided with the film and Rekhabai's own personal life. She even owned the same kind of sarees as Gangubai and clicked pictures in a similar styles of clothes!

Now, this is a date night every mother deserves. 