Sakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan got more reviews in memes than from the certified critics.

gehraiyaan just worsened my trust issues lol — sure ya (@Shauryaa_7) February 11, 2022

And the viewers are either absolutely in love with the film’s deep storyline or they are… well, the others are ripping it apart on Twitter.

Y'all, #Gehraiyaan is SO FKN BRILLIANT & you r not ready for what u are getting into.



Its complex, intense & really that deep & SO MUCH MORE. Its all dark so dont expect anything light except the promo materials u saw. The leads were brilliant &



Deepika really said, PIKU WHO♥️? pic.twitter.com/Wx1XxBQ4QU — Venba (@paapabutterfly) February 10, 2022

Disclaimer: There are no spoilers ahead that you haven't already gotten from Twitter.

But that’s not the bigger conflict here. The ones who have watched the Amazon Prime film will surely remember the ultimate fall-out between Alisha (Deepika Padukone) and Karan (Dhairya Karwa). Oh! I’m not talking about Alisha cheating on him (he never finds out). But why Karan would not take Alisha’s feedback on his draft for his book.

And Dhairya Karwa, the actor who plays Karan in the film, cleverly, sneaked a film reference in caption of his latest Instagram post.

And Sonakshi Sinha, saw an opportunity there and had the wittiest remark to make on the post.

Get it?

In a follow-up comment, to reply to the actor, Dhairya acknowledges the advice. And says this.

But to figure out this one, you'll have to actually watch Gehraiyaan.