Recently, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced their pregnancy on Instagram. Sonam and Anand are the latest in a long list of celebrity couples who took to social media to share this news with their fans and followers.

So, here's a list of celebrity couples who posted about their pregnancies in the cutest ways possible. Read on.

1. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

The couple announced their good news in 2020. In fact, the post turned out to be the most liked tweet of the year!

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

2. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

The most recent celebrity couple to announce their pregnancy news, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja posted a couple of cool images and an endearing caption to go with it.

3. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza posted a very picturesque photo of herself looking her peaceful best as she stared into a beautiful sunset with a caption that captured what she thought of embracing motherhood.

4. Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković

From announcing the newest addition to their family to then making adorable reels with the newest little member, Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković have had quite the journey.

5. Amrita Rao and Anmol

Actor Amrita Rao posted a wonderful photo with husband Anmol in the 9th month of her pregnancy, with a clever caption that had us smiling wide.

6. Anita Hassnandani and Rohit Reddy

Okay, is there anything cuter than a fast-forward video showing a couple's journey from dating to having children? Nope, I don't think so.

7. Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh

Then there is Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh's adorable pregnancy announcement where the two twinned together in colour coordinated outfits. What a way to tell the world of a good thing.

8. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's fam photo showing the world her baby bump was an endearing little surprise for her followers, for sure.

9. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Of course Bharti Singh had to go ahead and make a pregnancy reveal video with her dancing to the good news. It seemed like a super authentic way to share her happiness with the rest of us.

10. Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai

We know proposals carved in beach sand are a dream come true, but pregnancy announcements carved in beach sand are a whole other category of happiness and love!

11. Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul kept it simple, sweet and real by letting people into their world and showing them where they're at in life. And we love them for it.

Do you have baby fever yet? I know I do.