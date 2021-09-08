Recently, Sonam Kapoor shared a glimpse of her aesthetically pleasing home office space on Instagram. No wonder it looked marvelous.

On Wednesday, Sonam took to Instagram to give us a sneak-peek into her London studio and her husband, Anand Ahuja's office space.

Anand captioned the post saying, "It’s not ‘Falling in Love’, it’s ‘RISING in Love’. Thanks for our home, Sonam Kapoor."

You cannot question her taste for design and art. As you further see the pictures, each wall looks so colourful and beautiful. Sonam made sure the places add Indian aesthetic and richness to them.



Have a look at their office filled with art.

She captioned the post saying,

"Anand and I had been looking for a permanent office space for him in London for some time. From the moment we turned the corner into the subtle yet colourful mews and entered this 3 floor unit, we knew we found that & more."

Sonam shared several pictures of the exhibition space, stairs at the entrance of the studio, study and powder room, among others.

She spent last year creating this place with Nikhil Mansata. I mean, look at it. It's just beautiful. Each texture, colour, aesthetics, and everything have camouflaged so well together.

Sonam also posed for some pictures in the office, and she looked stunning.



As you see each picture, it's evident to see Sonam's love for South Asian heritage, craftsmanship, and art.



Indeed, the space looks absolutely amazing.