One of the most heartwarming things about celeb pregnancy announcements is the cute AF maternity photoshoots that come along with it. From Anushka Sharma to Neha Dhupia, we've seen some of the biggest names in Bollywood flaunt their baby bumps in stunning pictures to mark this wonderful milestone in life.

So, here is a list of famous people who've done the very same. Celebs who have gone ahead and celebrated the arrival of their parenthood through memorable photoshoots. Take a look.

1. Sonam Kapoor

Actor Sonam Kapoor's photos went viral as soon as they dropped and we can see why. Well because, she looks like an absolute queen in all of them, of course.

2. Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh's floral wonderland photoshoot seemed like a soft, sweet and proud announcement to the world. An announcement of how this is the beginning of her life as a mother as well as her baby's beautiful blossoming.

3. Neha Dhupia

This shoot of Neha Dhupia's seems like a symbol of everything the actor stands for - body positivity and comfort in one's own skin. Plus, of course, the excitement she felt about baby Mehr's arrival.

4. Anushka Sharma

Simple, classic and joyous. Three words that can easily describe both Anushka Sharma and her maternity photoshoot.

5. Genelia Deshmukh

This photo right here, is everything. It is both couple goals as well as motherhood and life goals. Genelia Deshmukh's black and white maternity photoshoot is right out of YRF film.

Thank you GOD for blessing me much more than I deserve. pic.twitter.com/9gZqpYTmB4 — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) May 31, 2016

6. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy photoshoot screams comfort in one's own skin and confidence. Forever and always a diva!

7. Lisa Haydon

Lisa Hayden in her maternity photoshoot, glowing like the true surfer pro she is.

8. Anita Hassanandani

Actor Anita Hassanandani striking a pose and looking absolutely stunning (as usual) in this photoshoot by Ruchita K Jain.

9. Nataša Stanković

If the word 'love' was a photograph, in my opinion, this would be it. Just look at how happy and glowing mother-to-be Nataša Stanković looks.

10. Konkona Sen Sharma

Konkona Sen Sharma also kept her maternity photoshoot classic and minimal by going for beautiful black and white pictures.

A gallon worth of happiness captured in just a few photos.