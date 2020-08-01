Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has once again come forward to help the needy. According to News18, the actor has now taken the responsibility of three orphan kids from Bhuvanagiri district in Telangana.

Source: Etemaad Daily

The incident first went viral when journalist Rajesh Karanam shared a video on Twitter tagging Sood. It showed the kids doing household chores all by themselves with the eldest sibling feeding the younger ones.

15 minutes after the tweet, Sood responded by saying that the kids were now his responsibility and were no longer orphans. 

Soon after the actor's reply, Twitter was flooded with well-wishers blessing him. 

Oh man, Sonu Sood is too good to be true!