Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has once again come forward to help the needy. According to News18, the actor has now taken the responsibility of three orphan kids from Bhuvanagiri district in Telangana.

The incident first went viral when journalist Rajesh Karanam shared a video on Twitter tagging Sood. It showed the kids doing household chores all by themselves with the eldest sibling feeding the younger ones.

@SonuSood three kids lost thier parents from yadadri Bhuvanagiri district Telangana and These 3 Kids Dont have any body and the elder kid taking care. Now they became orphans.They are seeking your help. Please help them https://t.co/IMbypFIuTT pic.twitter.com/i1jcPvZkHo — Rajesh karanam (@rajeshkaranam9) July 31, 2020

15 minutes after the tweet, Sood responded by saying that the kids were now his responsibility and were no longer orphans.

They are no longer orphans.

They will be my responsibility ❣️ https://t.co/pT0hQd4nCx — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 31, 2020

Soon after the actor's reply, Twitter was flooded with well-wishers blessing him.

