During these times of crisis, actor Sonu Sood has turned out to be a messiah for migrant workers. The actor has been arranging transportation for hundreds of labourers so that they can go back home safely amid the lockdown.

The actor has also provided food and accommodation to all those stranded migrant workers who are left with no money.

But Sonu Sood has gone an extra mile now. He has launched a toll-free number so the plight of the migrants can be heard properly and no call or text is missed and they can reach their homes safely. The actor announced it on his Instagram account and added the caption 'ghar chalein'.

The actor shared how he got this idea.

I was getting a lot of calls... thousands of calls every day. My family and friends were busy collecting the data then we realised we might miss out on a lot of people who we will not be able to approach us. So we decided to open this call centre, it is a toll-free number.

He also mentioned that he has a team of dedicated workers who are helping out as many people as possible.

We have a dedicated team working on it, trying to reach out to maximum people and contact each and every person. We don't know how many people we will be able to help but we will try.

Humanity isn't dead indeed.