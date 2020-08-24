

Remember the 85-year-old 'Warrior Aaji' who stunned us all with her viral lathi skills and her swift martial art techniques?

Well, thanks to the generous efforts of Sonu Sood, she now has a small martial arts training school of her own where she will teach disciples.

This Mataji From Pune Is 75Years Old, She Shows Her Lathi Skills On The Roads Of Pune For Her Survival.



Even During This Lockdown And Pandemic She Is Forced To Do It As It Seems She Don't Have Any Other Source Other Than This Art.



If Anyone Knows About Her Plz Let Us Know.

🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/dKK4iRTfVY — 🦅 ਹਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ 🦅 (@hatindersinghr1) July 23, 2020

Aaji Maa who used to showcase her skills on the streets of Pune as a way to sustain herself and her family got recognised by actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood. He promised to open a training school with Aaji Maa.

Can I get her details please. Wanna open a small training school with her where she can train women of our country some self defence techniques . https://t.co/Z8IJp1XaEV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 24, 2020

And on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Sonu Sood stood by his promise as he inaugurated the martial arts school for Aaji. In a video, Warrior Aaji mentioned:

This dream of my mine has been fulfilled by Sonu. I have named my school after him.

In the video, a few kids can be seen practicing with bamboo sticks, guided by Warrior Aaji in the Sonu Sood Martial Arts School.

Aaji will also teach women and young children the techniques of self-defense in the training school.

Netizens are lauding Sonu Sood for having a heart of gold and his kind gesture:

The real hero. — Ganesh Purnwasi (@PurnwasiGanesh) August 24, 2020

👏👏👏👏 — Mehul Vinod Patel (@mehulvpatel77) August 24, 2020

Brother you are inspiration for all of us!😊 — Vivek Pandey (@VivekPa28021921) August 24, 2020

Sonu Sood's vision and dedication to make this world a better place should be an inspiration to us all.