Actor Sonu Sood has become a saviour for thousands of stranded migrants. All thanks to his efforts, migrant labourers are being able to return to their hometowns and reunite with their families.

Recently, he also launched a toll-free number to help migrants reach home and ever since then, his phone has been flooded with messages, voice notes and phone calls. His phone is continuously beeping.

The actor shared a video of his phone's notification bar on Twitter to show all of us the extent of SOS messages and calls he has been receiving as migrants try to get in touch with him for help.

आपके संदेश हमें इस रफ़्तार से मिल रहें हैं। मैं और मेरी टीम पूरी कोशिश कर रहें हैं हर किसी को मदद पहुँचे! लेकिन अगर इस में हम कुछ मेसजेज़ को मिस कर दें, उसके लिए मुझे क्षमा कीजिएगा 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wS7vVk9bjv — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2020

In his tweet, he also said that his team will get in touch with everyone but, he also asks for an apology in advance, just in case, they miss out on someone. Just the speed at which he is receiving requests is unbelievable.

And, Twitter can't stop praising the 'real life' hero for his good deeds.

Sabko ghar chodega re tera sonu..🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/168vRvCOUr — FLOKI (@Aligarian_) May 27, 2020

Well Done your job motivated us more to help others it proved that nothing we are going to take from this world after our death , you "It is far better to live like a lion for a day than to live like a jackal for a hundred years." — Bhai G (@Bhai18910) May 27, 2020

God will bless you Sir. My deepest regards for your love, compassion and sacrifice in this tough time for the nation. Regards, — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) May 27, 2020

🙏🙏🙏🌹 hata off to you brother — Jagmohan Kaushal (@JagmohanKausha2) May 27, 2020

As part of his 'Ghar Bhejo' campaign, Sood has already sent over 12,000 migrants home and he intends on arranging 100 more buses over the next 10 days.

He is leaving no stoned unturned to help those in need. A true humanitarian.