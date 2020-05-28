Actor Sonu Sood has become a saviour for thousands of stranded migrants. All thanks to his efforts, migrant labourers are being able to return to their hometowns and reunite with their families. 

Recently, he also launched a toll-free number to help migrants reach home and ever since then, his phone has been flooded with messages, voice notes and phone calls. His phone is continuously beeping. 

घर चलें❣️

The actor shared a video of his phone's notification bar on Twitter to show all of us the extent of SOS messages and calls he has been receiving as migrants try to get in touch with him for help. 

In his tweet, he also said that his team will get in touch with everyone but, he also asks for an apology in advance, just in case, they miss out on someone. Just the speed at which he is receiving requests is unbelievable. 

And, Twitter can't stop praising the 'real life' hero for his good deeds. 

As part of his 'Ghar Bhejo' campaign, Sood has already sent over 12,000 migrants home and he intends on arranging 100 more buses over the next 10 days. 

He is leaving no stoned unturned to help those in need. A true humanitarian. 