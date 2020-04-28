Earlier this month, actor Sonu Sood opened the doors of his Juhu hotel as a residential facility for doctors and health workers.

Apart from this, he has also been providing food to those in need during this time of shortage.

Now, the actor has penned a beautiful poem for the Corona warriors.

The poem is all about standing united in this time of crisis and keeping hope that we shall overcome.

Through his poem, he wants to instill positivity among all Indians and tell them that it's just a matter of a few days.

Paying tribute to our front-line fighters, his poem also talks about everyone affected by this pandemic.

The poem also brings to fore the plight of migrant workers stranded due to the lockdown. His words inspire us to offer shelter and food to those in need.

You can listen to the poem here.