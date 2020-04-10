On one hand, doctors and health workers are working overtime as the number of coronavirus cases are increasing everyday in the country but, on the other, despite their sacrifice, there are some people who are attacking , heckling and accusing health workers of spreading coronavirus.

Some health workers are being treated badly by their neighbours and even their families are facing discrimination.

So, in order to provide them with a safe abode, actor Sonu Sood has opened doors to his Juhu hotel as a residential facility for all health workers.

News is that actor @SonuSood has opened the doors of his six-storey hotel in Juhu to accommodate the medical staff treating COVID-19 patients. Read Up 👇https://t.co/H1bJxqqvw9 — Bangalore Times (@BangaloreTimes1) April 9, 2020

According to reports, during an interview with The Times of India, the actor said:

It’s my honour to be able to do my bit for the doctors, nurses and para-medical staff of our country, who have been working day and night to save people’s lives.”

He further stated, he is happy to open doors of his hotel for the 'real heroes.' He also took to Instagram to share the same. Take a look.

Netizens were also happy to hear this story and they thanked him for his kind gesture. Here's what they had to say.

@SonuSood bhai u r great 👏👏👏 — Danish Akhtar saifi (@danish_saifi10) April 9, 2020

Sood Saab Great Decision. pic.twitter.com/0AdtZtBE71 — Vikrant Sood (@VikrantSood19) April 9, 2020

@SonuSood

Sir your a really hero in the Bollywood industry, as on date so many actor given more donation but first time one person who has declared this types of news.

We are proud of you ❤️ — kumar mohanty (@bapuni_kumar) April 9, 2020

Grt job sir hats off — Mohammed Sadath (@Mohamme45170722) April 9, 2020

Salute — Nagesh (@Nagesh87440974) April 10, 2020

Sir lot of appreciation to you .. — Sonpra (@Premises_info) April 9, 2020

Many famous personalities and celebrities have also pledged to donate funds to help the poor and needy amid the ongoing lockdown.

Earlier this week, after donations to Covid-19 relief, even Shahrukh Khan offered his 4-storey personal office in Mumbai for BMC quarantine facility.

Even you can do your bit. Click here to make donations.