Ever since the lockdown was announced, actor Sonu Sood has been winning hearts on the internet. He has been arranging buses for stranded migrant workers to help them reach their hometown amid the ongoing lockdown.

This time, he is in the news again but, for his amazing sense of humour.

A Twitter user, who was stranded at home and was wanting to buy alcohol jokingly asked Sonu Sood if he could arrange transport for him to take him to the nearest liquor shop.

सोनू भाइ में अपने घर में

फँसा हुआ हूं ।मुझे ठेके तक पहुंचा दो — bulla bhaai (@bulla_khullaaaa) May 24, 2020

To which, Sonu Sood gave an epic response. The actor replied by saying that he could help the man by getting him home from the liquor shop. And, he also told the man to contact him, if needed. Hilarious!

He ended his tweet with a laughing emoji.

Undoubtely, Sood's hilarious reply had netizens ROFL. They were quite impressed with his sense of humour.

Is there anything he isn't acing? A gem of a person! That's all we can say.