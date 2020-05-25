This time, he is in the news again but, for his amazing sense of humour.
A Twitter user, who was stranded at home and was wanting to buy alcohol jokingly asked Sonu Sood if he could arrange transport for him to take him to the nearest liquor shop.
To which, Sonu Sood gave an epic response. The actor replied by saying that he could help the man by getting him home from the liquor shop. And, he also told the man to contact him, if needed. Hilarious!
He ended his tweet with a laughing emoji.
भाई मैं ठेके से घर तक तो पहुँचा सकता हूँ । ज़रूरत पड़े तो बोल देना 😂 https://t.co/tneToRoEXn— sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 24, 2020
Undoubtely, Sood's hilarious reply had netizens ROFL. They were quite impressed with his sense of humour.
Salute यार सोनू भाई! मुरीद हो गये।— 🚩अनिल🚩#टीम_प्रशासक_समिति (@garganilkpl) May 24, 2020
तुम्हारी ही चर्चा है 800 किमी दूर mp में हम ग्रामीण मित्रों में।
ईश्वर आपको उन्नति का शिखर प्रदान करे🙏🙏🇮🇳
आपके द्वारा की गयी मदद सराहनीय है भाई साहब।— Inderjeet Barak (@inderjeetbarak) May 24, 2020
धन्यवाद आपका,आपने मानवता का रास्ता चुनकर असहायों की मदद की।
कुदरत आपको उसका बदला जरुर देगी।
आपका परिवार खुशहाल और स्वस्थ रहे,यही कामना करते हैं।
Superb— Preeti Yadav (@drpreetiyadav9) May 24, 2020
सच में आपका फैन हो गया— सुजल श्रीवास्तव🇮🇳 (@SUJALJAIHIND) May 24, 2020
बार-बार एक ही दिल को जीत रहे हो आप..🙏@SonuSood
Is there anything he isn't acing? A gem of a person! That's all we can say.