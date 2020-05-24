As the number of coronavirus cases have been rising in our country, people from all walks of life are doing their bit to help, either the frontline workers or the migrant labourers who are going through hell due to the lockdown.
In these crucial times, even celebrities have joined hands and come forward to help the needy. And, some of them are really going out of their way to make a difference.
1. Sonu Sood
Actor Sonu Sood has already sent hundreds of migrant workers back to their hometown in Karnataka, UP and Ranchi amid the lockdown and he continues to do so. With his 'Ghar Bhejo' mission he aims to arrange 100 more buses for the migrants in the next 10 days.
@Sonu_Sood truly has the heart of gold. After arranging buses for Migrants to Karnataka, the actor has now arranged buses for Migrants to their respective houses in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar & Jharkhand. Kudos to the actor and his team #sonusood #migrantworkers #migrants #respect #hero #truehero #bollywood #bollywoodactor #bollywoodceleb #bollywoodcelebrity #bollywoodnews #bollywoodmovie #bombaytimes
Apart from that, he also offered his Juhu Hotel to be used as a residential facility for all the health workers who are fighting at the frontline. He is also feeding more than 45,000 people every day in Andheri, Juhu, Jogeshwari and Bandra.
News is that actor @SonuSood has opened the doors of his six-storey hotel in Juhu to accommodate the medical staff treating COVID-19 patients. Read Up 👇https://t.co/H1bJxqqvw9— Bangalore Times (@BangaloreTimes1) April 9, 2020
2. Vikas Khanna
Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has also been extending a helping hand, all the way from New York. He has provided nearly 4 million dry ration meals to old age homes and orphanages across 75 cities in our country.
Dear Twitter Family.With your support n wishes today I reached serving 4 Million+ Dry Ration Meals. What started with a single tweet is now reached 75+ cities. Thanks to you and @NDRFHQ @satyaprad1 for helping us feed millions all over India. JaiHo.@IndiaGateFoods @DaawatFinest pic.twitter.com/BYoqFdOJH1— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) May 13, 2020
He is still distributing ration to the needy in India. Recently, he also hosted the largest Eid feast in Mumbai to feed over 1.75 lakh people. He has also shared his personal information where anyone can contact him for help.
Please call-check with local old-age homes, orphanages or hospitals in your city if they need dry rations.— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) April 23, 2020
We are creating a supply chain to help them as much as we can. ❤
Forward info to [email protected]
3. Shahrukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan's production company Red Chillies Entertainment announced several initiatives to help the people in need.
In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family. https://t.co/LWz4wQGaPe— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 2, 2020
But, that's not all. He and his wife Gauri Khan also gave up their personal office space for quarantine purposes.
#StrongerTogether— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 4, 2020
We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly.
Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture!#AnythingForMumbai#NaToCorona https://t.co/4p9el14CvF
4. Anurag Kashyap
Celebrities like Anurag Kashyap and Javed Akhtar have been auctioning their personal belongings, including awards, to the highest bidder to raise funds.
Highest bidder gets the original trophy for the Filmfare critics award best film 2013 . “Gangs of Wasseypur”... https://t.co/BtXrUQAJ7C— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 20, 2020
5. Dutee Chand
This car @anandmahindra sir is used for #Covid_19 combat & relief work. Today, I received essential groceries & sanitary from @achyuta_samanta & @dwitivikram & began distributing it in my village.@unwomenindia @KirenRijiju @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @PMOIndia @CMO_Odisha pic.twitter.com/GyCCZltdIr— Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) May 9, 2020
6. Rakul Preet Singh
7. Irfan and Yusuf Pathan
The Pathan brothers (former cricketers) have distributed around 4,000 masks to a neighbourhood in Vadodara, Gujarat and they have also provided 5,000 kg rice, 700 kg of potatoes and 10,000 kg of grains to each family to suffice a month.
Doing our bit for the society. Whatever u guys can do please go ahead and help each other as far as sanitation is concerned.But don’t gather crowd! @iamyusufpathan #corona it’s a small start hopefully we will be keep helping more. Everyone of us... pic.twitter.com/7oG7Sx4wfF— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 23, 2020
8. Akshay Kumar
Twinkle was born with silver spoon , has inherited property worth crores and asks “are you sure as 25 cr is such a massiv amount” and Akshay who was born in ordinary family without ifs and buts donates 25 cr towards PM Fund ... https://t.co/36mcVNVAMS— नंदिता ठाकुर (@nanditathhakur) March 28, 2020
9. Sonakshi Sinha
Hi everyone! I have teamed up with @FankindOfficial to auction my art, and HELP RAISE FUNDS to provide DAILY WAGE WORKERS with ration kits. All the sketches and canvases that are up for auction have been created by me, over the years, and each piece holds a very special place in my heart. There is something for everyone - digital prints of my work, unique sketches and large canvas paintings. To enter your bid, simply click the link in my bio (https://bit.ly/FankindAuction), fill in the form & submit your bid. The auction will end on 24th May 2020, and we will ship the artwork to the highest bidder for each piece. With your support, we can make a difference. Let's come together during these testing times.
10. Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi
Ayesha Takia and her husband Farhan Azmi turned their hotel located in Colaba, in Mumbai, into a quarantine facility for the BMC and the Mumbai Police.
Gulf Hotel deserves a standing ovation for stepping up each time during times of crisis. From sheltering the riot victims during 1993 Mumbai riots from Dharavi, Pratiksha Nagar & several other areas of #mumbai till this day during #covid_19 #lockdown providing protection to those protecting US, @mumbai.police_ 🙏🏼♥️
The world is a better place when we help each other.