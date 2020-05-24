As the number of coronavirus cases have been rising in our country, people from all walks of life are doing their bit to help, either the frontline workers or the migrant labourers who are going through hell due to the lockdown. 

In these crucial times, even celebrities have joined hands and come forward to help the needy. And, some of them are really going out of their way to make a difference. 

1. Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood has already sent hundreds of migrant workers back to their hometown in Karnataka, UP and Ranchi amid the lockdown and he continues to do so. With his 'Ghar Bhejo' mission he aims to arrange 100 more buses for the migrants in the next 10 days. 

Apart from that, he also offered his Juhu Hotel to be used as a residential facility for all the health workers who are fighting at the frontline. He is also feeding more than 45,000 people every day in Andheri, Juhu, Jogeshwari and Bandra.

2. Vikas Khanna 

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has also been extending a helping hand, all the way from New York. He has provided nearly 4 million dry ration meals to old age homes and orphanages across 75 cities in our country. 

He is still distributing ration to the needy in India. Recently, he also hosted the largest Eid feast in Mumbai to feed over 1.75 lakh people. He has also shared his personal information where anyone can contact him for help. 

3. Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan's production company Red Chillies Entertainment announced several initiatives to help the people in need. 

But, that's not all. He and his wife Gauri Khan also gave up their personal office space for quarantine purposes. 

4. Anurag Kashyap

Celebrities like Anurag Kashyap and Javed Akhtar have been auctioning their personal belongings, including awards, to the highest bidder to raise funds. 

5. Dutee Chand

Ace sprinter Dutee Chand has been distributing free ration in her village, Chaka Gopalpur in Odisha’s Jajpur district and she is also providing people with necessary items like groceries and sanitary pads for women in the relief packages.

6. Rakul Preet Singh

Actress Rakul Preet Singh and her family has been preparing food for over 250 families living in a slum near her home in Mumbai. She serves meals to the underprivileged twice a day and she will continue to do so till the situation improves. 

7. Irfan and Yusuf Pathan 

The Pathan brothers (former cricketers) have distributed around 4,000 masks to a neighbourhood in Vadodara, Gujarat and they have also provided 5,000 kg rice, 700 kg of potatoes and 10,000 kg of grains to each family to suffice a month. 

8. Akshay Kumar 

Akshay Kumar donated 25 crores to PM CARES fund and  3 crore to the BMC. He also contributed 2 crores to the Mumbai Police for working at the frontline and safeguarding the city.

9. Sonakshi Sinha

In a bid to raise money for stranded migrant workers, actress Sonakshi Sinha decided to auction one of her paintings, The Enlightened One.

Hi everyone! I have teamed up with @FankindOfficial to auction my art, and HELP RAISE FUNDS to provide DAILY WAGE WORKERS with ration kits. All the sketches and canvases that are up for auction have been created by me, over the years, and each piece holds a very special place in my heart. There is something for everyone - digital prints of my work, unique sketches and large canvas paintings. To enter your bid, simply click the link in my bio (https://bit.ly/FankindAuction), fill in the form & submit your bid. The auction will end on 24th May 2020, and we will ship the artwork to the highest bidder for each piece. With your support, we can make a difference. Let's come together during these testing times.

10. Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi

Ayesha Takia and her husband Farhan Azmi turned their hotel located in Colaba, in Mumbai, into a quarantine facility for the BMC and the Mumbai Police. 

The world is a better place when we help each other. 