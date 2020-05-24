As the number of coronavirus cases have been rising in our country, people from all walks of life are doing their bit to help, either the frontline workers or the migrant labourers who are going through hell due to the lockdown.

In these crucial times, even celebrities have joined hands and come forward to help the needy. And, some of them are really going out of their way to make a difference.

1. Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood has already sent hundreds of migrant workers back to their hometown in Karnataka, UP and Ranchi amid the lockdown and he continues to do so. With his 'Ghar Bhejo' mission he aims to arrange 100 more buses for the migrants in the next 10 days.

Apart from that, he also offered his Juhu Hotel to be used as a residential facility for all the health workers who are fighting at the frontline. He is also feeding more than 45,000 people every day in Andheri, Juhu, Jogeshwari and Bandra.

News is that actor Sonu Sood has opened the doors of his six-storey hotel in Juhu to accommodate the medical staff treating COVID-19 patients.

2. Vikas Khanna

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has also been extending a helping hand, all the way from New York. He has provided nearly 4 million dry ration meals to old age homes and orphanages across 75 cities in our country.

With your support and wishes today I reached serving 4 Million+ Dry Ration Meals. What started with a single tweet is now reached 75+ cities.

He is still distributing ration to the needy in India. Recently, he also hosted the largest Eid feast in Mumbai to feed over 1.75 lakh people. He has also shared his personal information where anyone can contact him for help.

Please call-check with local old-age homes, orphanages or hospitals in your city if they need dry rations.

We are creating a supply chain to help them as much as we can. ❤

Forward info to [email protected] — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) April 23, 2020

3. Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan's production company Red Chillies Entertainment announced several initiatives to help the people in need.

In these times it's important to make everyone around you working tirelessly for you, not related to you, perhaps even unknown to you, to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let's just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family.

But, that's not all. He and his wife Gauri Khan also gave up their personal office space for quarantine purposes.

#StrongerTogether



We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly.



Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture!#AnythingForMumbai#NaToCorona https://t.co/4p9el14CvF — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 4, 2020

4. Anurag Kashyap

Celebrities like Anurag Kashyap and Javed Akhtar have been auctioning their personal belongings, including awards, to the highest bidder to raise funds.

Highest bidder gets the original trophy for the Filmfare critics award best film 2013. "Gangs of Wasseypur"

5. Dutee Chand

Ace sprinter Dutee Chand has been distributing free ration in her village, Chaka Gopalpur in Odisha’s Jajpur district and she is also providing people with necessary items like groceries and sanitary pads for women in the relief packages.

6. Rakul Preet Singh

Actress Rakul Preet Singh and her family has been preparing food for over 250 families living in a slum near her home in Mumbai. She serves meals to the underprivileged twice a day and she will continue to do so till the situation improves.

7. Irfan and Yusuf Pathan

The Pathan brothers (former cricketers) have distributed around 4,000 masks to a neighbourhood in Vadodara, Gujarat and they have also provided 5,000 kg rice, 700 kg of potatoes and 10,000 kg of grains to each family to suffice a month.

Doing our bit for the society. Whatever you guys can do please go ahead and help each other as far as sanitation is concerned. But don't gather crowd! It's a small start hopefully we will be keep helping more.

8. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar donated 25 crores to PM CARES fund and 3 crore to the BMC. He also contributed 2 crores to the Mumbai Police for working at the frontline and safeguarding the city.

Akshay who was born in ordinary family without ifs and buts donates 25 cr towards PM Fund

9. Sonakshi Sinha

In a bid to raise money for stranded migrant workers, actress Sonakshi Sinha decided to auction one of her paintings, The Enlightened One

10. Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi

Ayesha Takia and her husband Farhan Azmi turned their hotel located in Colaba, in Mumbai, into a quarantine facility for the BMC and the Mumbai Police.

The world is a better place when we help each other.