

After sending hundreds of migrant labourers back to their hometown, actor Sonu Sood has been receiving a lot of appreciation on social media.

Even celebrity chef Vikas Khanna couldn't stop himself from praising the actor for his kind gesture so he 'whipped up' a surprise for him.

Vikas Khanna prepared and named a dish after Sonu Sood's native village Moga, in Punjab, to thank him for helping his fellow countrymen in these crucial times.

Mr Khanna shared a picture of the new dish on Twitter and thanked Sonu Sood for everything he had done/is doing for the migrant labourers. Vikas also called Sood a real hero.

Well, the dish sure as hell looks delicious.

Dear @SonuSood everyday you are inspiring us.

Can’t cook for you right now in appreciation of your work.

So sending you a dish Im going to name “MOGA” after your birthplace. ❤️#Respect #RealHero pic.twitter.com/F7D61AfrgN — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) May 19, 2020

Of course, Khanna's kind gesture didn't go in vain. Sonu Sood was quick to acknowledge his tweet and he also said that his hometown will be proud today.

Bhaiiiiii. Now this is SOMETHING👏, the most special thing I heard today. Love u man for all the great work ur doing . U inspire❣️ n yes... can’t wait to taste “MOGA” made by THE WORLD’s BEST CHEF 🏆 my home town MOGA will be proud today. 🙏 https://t.co/OLS6LuOcyS — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 19, 2020

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has also been distributing dry ration to old age homes and to the less privileged. He has distributed nearly 4 million dry ration meals across the country.

Please call-check with local old-age homes, orphanages or hospitals in your city if they need dry rations.

We are creating a supply chain to help them as much as we can. ❤

Forward info to [email protected] — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) April 23, 2020

Apart from sending migrant labourers home, Sonu Sood has been feeding more than 45,000 people every day in Andheri, Juhu, Jogeshwari and Bandra.

This is truly inspiring. Thanks to both their efforts, today people have food on their plates.