After sending a group of migrant workers to Karnataka a few days ago, Sonu Sood has now arranged buses for people from UP, Bihar and Jharkhand.

In a video that is doing rounds on social media, the actor can be seen waving at the people as they commence on their long journeys back home.

In an exclusive interview given to India TV, Sonu said that people must stop everything and step up to help these people.

These workers have names, we keep calling them migrants...they made our homes, can't we send them back to their homes? Every step they take on the highway, wouldn't they be thinking that we did so much and built the country over so many years, and we have been forced to do this. It is very important I think everyone has to come forward. You are answerable as a human being, please come out and help all you can to ensure that every single one of them reaches their home.

@SonuSood Thank you sir.... You are a real hero... God bless you may you get happiness good health & all you want in life..... 🙏🙏🙏🙏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 आपका यह कंट्रीब्यूशन देश कभी नहीं भूलेगा!! https://t.co/prViBD6e2O — nirupa kumar🇮🇳 (@nirupakumar1) May 17, 2020

He also said that he will try and make sure that every migrant worker reaches home and won't stop till that happens.

It took Sonu 3 days to get all the necessary permissions.

Together we will make them reach their homes ❣️🙏 @BDUTT https://t.co/2tCwylN32z — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 17, 2020

Earlier, Sonu had given rooms in his Juhu hotel to health workers, so that they could be safe and sound.

What a great human being.