Recently, actor Sonu Sood offered his Juhu hotel as a safe abode to doctors and health workers who are battling the ongoing pandemic.

According to reports, now, even Ayesha Takia's husband, Farhan Azmi has handed over the Gulf hotel in Mumbai, owned by him, to the BMC and the Mumbai Police to be used as a quarantine facility.

The couple has given their hotel in South Mumbai to the BMC to be used as a quarantine facility!https://t.co/IMKq7TnBiK — BombayTimes (@bombaytimes) April 17, 2020

A senior police personnel of the Colaba Police Station said:

Farhan Azmi "handed over" his Gulf Hotel, located in Colaba, as a quarantine facility for cops serving in South Mumbai.

Farhan Azmi wanted to do his bit to help those working in the frontline and he took to Instagram to share this information with all of us. Here's the entire post.

Currently, Mumbai is one of the worst affected cities with over 2,000 positive cases so, it's good to see people coming out and doing their bit.