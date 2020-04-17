Recently, actor Sonu Sood offered his Juhu hotel as a safe abode to doctors and health workers who are battling the ongoing pandemic.
The couple has given their hotel in South Mumbai to the BMC to be used as a quarantine facility!https://t.co/IMKq7TnBiK— BombayTimes (@bombaytimes) April 17, 2020
A senior police personnel of the Colaba Police Station said:
Farhan Azmi "handed over" his Gulf Hotel, located in Colaba, as a quarantine facility for cops serving in South Mumbai.
Gulf Hotel deserves a standing ovation for stepping up each time during times of crisis. From sheltering the riot victims during 1993 Mumbai riots from Dharavi, Pratiksha Nagar & several other areas of #mumbai till this day during #covid_19 #lockdown providing protection to those protecting US, @mumbai.police_ 🙏🏼♥️
Currently, Mumbai is one of the worst affected cities with over 2,000 positive cases so, it's good to see people coming out and doing their bit.