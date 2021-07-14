Sourav Ganguly yesterday confirmed that a biopic on his life is in the works, and soon there were news reports that Ranbir Kapoor may be playing the role of the former Indian captain.

Which is not a casting choice many would have predicted. Anyway, since the movie is on the cards, we imagined which actor would play other cricketers from the Ganguly-era, and here are a few that we came up with.

1. Diljit as Harbhajan Singh

2. Siddhant Chaturvedi as Yuvraj Singh

3. Ranveer Singh as MS Dhoni

4. Ishaan Khattar as Mohammad Kaif

5. Dulquer Salmaan as VVS Laxman

6. Ayushmann Khurrana as Virender Sehwag

7. Aamir Khan as Sachin Tendulkar

8. Emraan Hashmi as Zaheer Khan

9. Rajkummar Rao as Rahul Dravid

10. Paul Blackthorne as Greg Chappell

This would be some cast afford!