Ever since the teaser for Special Ops 1.5 released, fans had been waiting to see the trailer and know more about the 'Himmat Singh' story. And finally, it's here.

Starring Kay Kay Menon as RAW officer Himmat Singh, Special Ops 1.5 seems to focus on his story, or rather, on how Himmat Singh became the officer he is.

Set in 2001, the trailer showcases Singh's initial days as a RAW officer, and how he dealt with insufferable bosses and unrealistic demands, that lead him to leave the force - until he is brought back to serve the country because his skills are unparalleled.

The season also appears to address the red tape and political interference that often disrupts honest work. The season also seems to deal with high-level officers being honey-trapped, and the defection of a high-level officer, whose capture Singh is tasked with.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair, this season seems to tap into the same energy, sense of mystery, and underlying humor, that Season 1 served.

Vinay Pathak and Parmeet Sethi reprise their roles from Season 1, while Aftab Shivdasani, Aadil Khan, and others, join the cast, as Himmat Singh jets off of another globetrotting adventure.

You can see the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The show will stream on Disney+Hostar from November 12.