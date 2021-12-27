Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes the first film to cross $1 billion at the global box office since the pandemic.

In just two weeks of the release, Peter Parker’s charm has glued everyone to the screen and it's not stopping.

As per reports, No other Hollywood movie has come close to nearing those box office revenues in the last two years.

It is also the highest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes with a 99% audience score and holds a 9 rating on IMDb. Safe to say, it is one of the best sequels we could ask for.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has continued to stay on the No. 1 spot, despite the competition from films such as Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 and The Matrix resurrections.

In India, the film earned Rs 10 crore as of December 25th, to take its total India box office collection close to Rs 165 crore.

Go watch the movie now!