Just weeks into its release, Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the highest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes with a 99% audience score with a minimum of 20k verified audience ratings.

The MCU movie also has a 9 rating on IMDb and has already accumulated $680 million worldwide as of two days ago. Spider-Man: No Way Home follows the adventures of Peter Parker and his friends after J Jonah Jameson reveals his identity to the world and pins Mysterio's murder on him.

It also gives viewers something they had been waiting for a while since we found out about the Multiverse in Disney+Hotstar's Loki, and WandaVision series. It also leaves Tom Holland's Peter Parker in an unfamiliar territory and finally out of the shadows of Tony Stark and The Avengers.

People have also been raving about the film's recently acquired success on Rotten Tomatoes, as you might have imagined.

So, have you watched the film yet?