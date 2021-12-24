Just weeks into its release, Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the highest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes with a 99% audience score with a minimum of 20k verified audience ratings. 

Spider-Man: No Way Home
Source: Variety

The MCU movie also has a 9 rating on IMDb and has already accumulated $680 million worldwide as of two days ago. Spider-Man: No Way Home follows the adventures of Peter Parker and his friends after J Jonah Jameson reveals his identity to the world and pins Mysterio's murder on him. 

It also gives viewers something they had been waiting for a while since we found out about the Multiverse in Disney+Hotstar's Loki, and WandaVision series. It also leaves Tom Holland's Peter Parker in an unfamiliar territory and finally out of the shadows of Tony Stark and The Avengers. 

Spider-Man: No Way Home
Source: Vulture

People have also been raving about the film's recently acquired success on Rotten Tomatoes, as you might have imagined. 

So, have you watched the film yet? 