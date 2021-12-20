Apart from creating a behemoth superhero enterprise that can seemingly do no wrong, Marvel has also done one other thing - popularised the concept of mid and post-credit scenes. It's a neat little trick which ensures that audiences give due attention to everyone behind the scenes, while also keeping us intrigued.
The mid-credit scene shows Tom Hardy's Venom from the Sony universe knocking back tiki drinks on an MCU island bar and having an animated discussion with the bartender.
The post-credits scene is basically an extended trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
We hear a voice telling Strange that his corruption of the multiverse will not go unpunished. There's a whole lot of chaos flying around in every direction, in the midst of which we see his old friend turned foe Karl Mordo.
Fans of the animated show What If...? will also see a familiar face - the dark Sorceror Supreme, who became infinitely more powerful by absorbing magical beings. We also see his old flame Christine walking down the aisle.
Most interestingly, Strange finally approaches Wanda Maximoff (I guess magicians like to hang out with each other). The Scarlet Witch can hopefully help our favourite sorceror find his way out of this mess. But that remains to be seen in 2022.
MCU Phase 4 is looking good!