Apart from creating a behemoth superhero enterprise that can seemingly do no wrong, Marvel has also done one other thing - popularised the concept of mid and post-credit scenes. It's a neat little trick which ensures that audiences give due attention to everyone behind the scenes, while also keeping us intrigued.

With Spider-Man: No Way Home, there are two scenes - one mid-credits, and one post.

The mid-credit scene shows Tom Hardy's Venom from the Sony universe knocking back tiki drinks on an MCU island bar and having an animated discussion with the bartender.

So here's what happened - the spell that Doctor Strange and Spider-Man royally bungled brought anyone who knew Spider-Man is Peter Parker to the MCU. Since the symbiote knew this through its hive mind, Eddie/Venom was also transported there.

For those of you who have watched Venom: Let There Be Carnage, this will make a little more sense. At the end of Venom 2, Eddie is transported into the MCU, seemingly teasing a Venom and Spidey face-off. However, once Strange fixes the universe, he's sent right back to Sony-land, with a single drop of the symbiote left behind. What a tease!

The post-credits scene is basically an extended trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

We hear a voice telling Strange that his corruption of the multiverse will not go unpunished. There's a whole lot of chaos flying around in every direction, in the midst of which we see his old friend turned foe Karl Mordo.

Fans of the animated show What If...? will also see a familiar face - the dark Sorceror Supreme, who became infinitely more powerful by absorbing magical beings. We also see his old flame Christine walking down the aisle.

Most interestingly, Strange finally approaches Wanda Maximoff (I guess magicians like to hang out with each other). The Scarlet Witch can hopefully help our favourite sorceror find his way out of this mess. But that remains to be seen in 2022.

MCU Phase 4 is looking good!