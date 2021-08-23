The trailer Spider-Man: No Way Home leaked a few hours ago, and while Sony is working really hard to issue takedowns, millions have already watched it and are completely losing their minds by what they saw.

Here's everything the internet could figure out from the trailer.

1. We are sprinting full speed towards the Multiverse of Madness.

Oh, definitely. The events of WandaVision and Loki might have started something unstoppable and we are going to see the results of that in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

2. Dr Strange is going to be in the film and he's okay with being on a first-name basis with Peter.

They did fight and die together once and then they came back to save the universe. So it's not that weird.

3. We still have no idea if Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield will show up in the film.

They definitely could. And that would be awesome. But they were still not in the leaked trailer. They could still show up in the film and we really hope that they do. We mean, please God, let Tobey be there. Please!

4. Spider-Man villains from previous versions of the character are in the film.

We saw Alfred Molina's Doc Octopus, Jamie Foxx's Electro and Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin in the trailer. This is going to be so confusing but so cool at the same time.

5. Also we have no idea if Charlie Cox is going to show up as Matt Murdoch despite all the reports about him cancelling appearances due to last-minute shoots.

Peter could be getting into legal trouble and Murdoch might be helping him out of it. At least that's the theory that's been floating around for a very long time. But there was no sign of him in the trailer, so stop asking that question, maybe.

Now, we wait for the actual trailer to release so that we can watch it ourselves and figure out what to get hyped about. Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to release on December 17, 2021.