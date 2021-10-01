The harrowing survival Korean show that's got us all by the balls - Squid Game. You might not have watched it yet, but you sure as hell have heard about it. While the show itself is a bleak, borderline-dystopian take on capitalist society, there are at least a few memes about the whole thing to cheer us up. Let the Meme Game commence!
Aye these squid game memes are so funny lolllll #SquidGames pic.twitter.com/mfCjYPZHBP— 3KW (@3000worlds_) September 29, 2021
he can slap me ANY day #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/M2hGY4ziFo— ... (@ls8717) September 27, 2021
when people ask me how I’m doing financially.. #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/TmLS8gquW8— dad-am (@chihiroae71) September 27, 2021
Ong this woulda been me under the mask if I had to watch all this go down #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/BpYCmBwMQM— Mandusa (@slizzy_mcguire0) October 1, 2021
Bollywood did squid game first yall pic.twitter.com/EFjgKuQjbn— adith🇵🇸 (@rasputinforeal) October 1, 2021
She's the Arturo of squid game 🎯 pic.twitter.com/1hJXAmn6hH— nwc_.ja (@utterfuckeryyy) October 1, 2021
Someone: lets play green light, red light.— Zainny (@stewwbbiidd) September 20, 2021
Me who just watched squid game #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/Ei7H7A8Tcm
pls enjoy this squid game meme that took me way too long to make pic.twitter.com/zT0s6KWdEu— meg (@megacrow18) September 29, 2021
Okay now that's why it looked familiar..#SquidGame pic.twitter.com/AoqMKadmeS— Wi Hajoon pics (@wihajoonspics) September 28, 2021
Squid Game memes are the best 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/A9mJVJaHQ2— Typical Malaysian (@TypicalMsian) September 28, 2021
“images can’t hurt you”— alex (@themrvels) September 27, 2021
the images: #squidgame pic.twitter.com/r5w7ucOSwz
Felt Bored, idk might meticulously stage a mastermind killing plot for innocent humans later. #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/txHlNTexcr— Anne. (@seoulofmischief) September 19, 2021
squid games memes are the punic all of my humour rn and i love it sm pic.twitter.com/mKXHB5Epzc— Nath (@nathankthompson) October 1, 2021
The End.#SquidGame pic.twitter.com/pLoXM0zWJW— /// (@Siriwat2M) September 26, 2021
Squid Game (2021) pic.twitter.com/9Shp9QJJ2i— Simpenan Pejabat ™ (@BanyuSadewa) September 28, 2021
me aft seeing squid game ending #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/1dxce97Y98— ilovejihyo (@jihyosbesty) September 19, 2021
them : yo bro who got you crying like that?— Jah (@ninayyy18) September 19, 2021
me: episode 6 of squid game 😭😭#SquidGame pic.twitter.com/kv8HHzE9ZX
Is it just me or–#SquidGame pic.twitter.com/VAoXur8Jjv— achi exam week📚 (@alchijngki_) September 20, 2021
That old man in #SquidGame when it was red light pic.twitter.com/87oqnOSiqz— kim🇯🇲🇯🇲 (@kimblenn123) September 23, 2021
other players be like:— Zyra Vergara (@23Unodostres) September 21, 2021
meanwhile Gi Hun:#SquidGame pic.twitter.com/zV1pGhSQAH
Well, at least we're all equally scarred now.