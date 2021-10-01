The harrowing survival Korean show that's got us all by the balls - Squid Game. You might not have watched it yet, but you sure as hell have heard about it. While the show itself is a bleak, borderline-dystopian take on capitalist society, there are at least a few memes about the whole thing to cheer us up. Let the Meme Game commence!

Aye these squid game memes are so funny lolllll #SquidGames pic.twitter.com/mfCjYPZHBP — 3KW (@3000worlds_) September 29, 2021

Ong this woulda been me under the mask if I had to watch all this go down #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/BpYCmBwMQM — Mandusa (@slizzy_mcguire0) October 1, 2021

Bollywood did squid game first yall pic.twitter.com/EFjgKuQjbn — adith🇵🇸 (@rasputinforeal) October 1, 2021

She's the Arturo of squid game 🎯 pic.twitter.com/1hJXAmn6hH — nwc_.ja (@utterfuckeryyy) October 1, 2021

Someone: lets play green light, red light.

Me who just watched squid game #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/Ei7H7A8Tcm — Zainny (@stewwbbiidd) September 20, 2021

pls enjoy this squid game meme that took me way too long to make pic.twitter.com/zT0s6KWdEu — meg (@megacrow18) September 29, 2021

Okay now that's why it looked familiar..#SquidGame pic.twitter.com/AoqMKadmeS — Wi Hajoon pics (@wihajoonspics) September 28, 2021

Squid Game memes are the best 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/A9mJVJaHQ2 — Typical Malaysian (@TypicalMsian) September 28, 2021

Felt Bored, idk might meticulously stage a mastermind killing plot for innocent humans later. #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/txHlNTexcr — Anne. (@seoulofmischief) September 19, 2021

squid games memes are the punic all of my humour rn and i love it sm pic.twitter.com/mKXHB5Epzc — Nath (@nathankthompson) October 1, 2021

them : yo bro who got you crying like that?

me: episode 6 of squid game 😭😭#SquidGame pic.twitter.com/kv8HHzE9ZX — Jah (@ninayyy18) September 19, 2021

That old man in #SquidGame when it was red light pic.twitter.com/87oqnOSiqz — kim🇯🇲🇯🇲 (@kimblenn123) September 23, 2021

Well, at least we're all equally scarred now.