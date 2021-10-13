If you've watched Squid Game then you know very well why we can't wrap our heads around Sang-Woo's betrayal. He was manipulative and took advantage of Ali, despite having lost the game, we understand your frustration. Yes, there are a lot of people who would argue that Sang-Woo did what he needed to survive, but thankfully, the internet is on my side.

Sang-Woo was the absolute worst and Twitter agrees.

sangwoo should’ve stayed half dead in that tub with his three piece suit on idk https://t.co/YFzrjeYaTl — you part of the lgbt community (@chatitajens) October 3, 2021

who is the worst character in squid game ? and why is it sang woo ?? — hani ?? 🪐🥕 (@muzzies4qnf) October 2, 2021

WHAT THE FUCKING HELL Ali was killed because of Cho Sang - Woo.

DONT TOUCH ME. pic.twitter.com/8X2lD6ZL5A — 𝐒 🍂 (@mavieyes_) October 10, 2021

me writing a squid game fix where sangwoo doesn’t betray ali so my heart can be whole again — kody (@kodysnetwork) October 4, 2021

In conclusion, mfs named Sang Woo ain’t worth shit pic.twitter.com/eZlXQm4mW0 — Neffy 🦋 (@WhoreElectric) October 4, 2021

sangwoo defenders be like “he was just having a bad day :((“ and then he does this: pic.twitter.com/NGb5j3wdM9 — ## sora (@KLEECATS) October 3, 2021

Me when Sang woo cheated Ali pic.twitter.com/ht9oj9pNqG — MERLIN 🧪🎃📍🔮 (@Merlinszn) October 7, 2021

I just realised that Ali's last words were Sangwoo Hyung...nobody touch me pic.twitter.com/z3QyEIFwny — ˗ˏˋarch´ˎ˗ (@cardansfairy) October 11, 2021

IM A FULL PLEDGE SANGWOO HATER NOW ALI DID NOT DESERVE THAT I STG — Nyx🌸 (@Nyxsu_) October 11, 2021

Me when Sangwoo died in Squid game#squidgamenetflix pic.twitter.com/tk7FmFJSh4 — Def's_ pussy fairy SOMO:FUME (@Killa_beom) October 4, 2021

ali appeared in my dreams yesterday and he told me to Beat the SHIT out of sangwoo. — still in my joker era (@nohebiii) October 12, 2021

Let the painful flashbacks from episode 6 begin.

Sang woo was in the game fraud and money laundering he DESERVES no sympathy he’s the actual villain #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/TIhB5ySBm2 — Messy Angel ✨ (@lovv_angel) September 30, 2021

Oh well, Maybe Sang Woo still has some of the rocks he used with Ali 🙂🙂🙂🙂🙂🙂🙂 #squidgame #SquidGameEp7 #kdrama pic.twitter.com/PCNbOu027M — Mau (@Mauwu7) October 4, 2021

Fuck Sangwoo. Ali had a child and a wife!! #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/eZZ9QtnrQk — Iris West-Allen (@model_type_bre) October 5, 2021

no really sangwoo is so lucky that ali didn’t fucking body him bc he was literally the strongest character in the show — Tepetochtli (HE/HIM) 🌋 (@MARlACHIGOTH) October 7, 2021

Sang-Woo was an actual criminal and Ali didn't deserve what happened to him, there's no other way to see it.