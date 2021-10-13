If you've watched Squid Game then you know very well why we can't wrap our heads around Sang-Woo's betrayal. He was manipulative and took advantage of Ali, despite having lost the game, we understand your frustration. Yes, there are a lot of people who would argue that Sang-Woo did what he needed to survive, but thankfully, the internet is on my side. 

Source: Slate

Sang-Woo was the absolute worst and Twitter agrees. 

Let the painful flashbacks from episode 6 begin.

Sang-Woo was an actual criminal and Ali didn't deserve what happened to him, there's no other way to see it. 