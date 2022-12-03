SRK-Kajol is one of the most iconic pairs of Bollywood that ruled our hearts for generations. They recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, and fans went gaga over it.

There was a special screening of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge at the festival, and the duo then graced the stage with their presence. It was a nostalgic ride for all the SRK-Kajol fans as they recreated many moments for us.

While several videos and images from the event went viral, this clip of SRK singing ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh’ for Kajol left everyone amazed. It was beautiful to see how the chemistry between them exists even after so many years.

Here’s another one! Look at how the audience is screaming their hearts out.

SRK’s iconic gesture of spreading his arms only for Kajol and nobody else. I’m not crying you are.

Tweeples cannot stop hailing the couple and have a lot to say. Here are some sweetest reactions we picked for you.

#ShahRukhKhan & #Kajol enact the iconic Palat Palat Palat scene at #RedSeaIFF ♥️ pic.twitter.com/zOy9qTfyHP — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) December 1, 2022

Now that`s what I call a heart-attack😭😭🤞💖 https://t.co/KgViucwx0T — 🌼🌼 (@Snowflakephill) December 2, 2022

The evergreen on-screen couple was all smiles ✨



Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol at #RedSeaIFF22 #RedSeaIFF #ShahRukhKhan ♥️ pic.twitter.com/eDNxvSmkYN — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) December 2, 2022

I love that she's just as bubbly and fun as she was over 20 years ago😍 That laugh👌😍 https://t.co/8ERw2wmx8j — Ameera Dikko (@AmiDikko_Mrs) December 2, 2022

They are the reason why I have started watching Indian movies 🥺.. I love them so much pls 😭❤️ https://t.co/w5xz2a0vp3 — Yara Ali (@YaraAliiii11) December 2, 2022

They are looking so good

Aahhhh 😍😍🫶 https://t.co/Ki48w9uCY5 — Deepanwita//TejRan❤️🇧🇩 (@__deepanwita__) December 2, 2022

OMG!

