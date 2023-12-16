Some of the best films are often the ones we’ve forgotten about or are so underrated and that their audience is almost like an exclusive Reddit community. For instance, this 1989 film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Arundhati Roy. In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones stars Arjun Raina, Arundhati Roy and Shah Rukh Khan. It was written by Arundhati Roy herself and directed by Pradip Krishen.

The film is centred around students studying at the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, but more specifically around a group of incredibly creative-minded, intellectual students.

Though the main character of the film is Anand Grover AKA Annie, and the plotline revolves around how his friends and girlfriend Radha (played by Arundhati Roy) help him get through his finals, after being a fifth year student for four years.

The movie won a National Film Award in two categories – Best Feature Film in English and Best Screenplay. But what’s surprising is the appearance of Shah Rukh Khan and Arundhati Roy in the same film. Of course, back then, SRK was actively participating in theatre and began acting in TV shows as well as independent films.

A post about the film was shared by India Film Project’s Instagram page, which led to many interesting responses from people online.

If you’d like to watch the entire film, you can watch it here.