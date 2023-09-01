Hours after the release of the much-awaited Jawan trailer, SRK, along with the film’s director Atlee and music director Anirudh Ravichander, visited Dubai to witness its screening on the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa, among thousands of fans. The hour-long event was also live-streamed by the movie’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, on their official YouTube handle for fans around the world to behold the magnificent sight virtually, if not physically.
But it isn’t the first time SRK got screened on the enchanting building, is it? The King of Bollywood has had a long-standing history with Burj Khalifa. Not just Jawaan, SRK has been seen illuminating on the enchanting building once every year since 2019.
It has got to a point that we think SRK actually owns the building. And well, the Internet agrees.
For the unversed, SRK is reportedly friends with Emirati billionaire Mohamed Ali Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties behind building Burj Khalifa.