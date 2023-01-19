Doordarshan had a huge contribution in shaping Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s career in the showbiz. SRK had begun his acting journey with Doordarshan TV series, Fauji in 1988. The actor also worked in Dil Dariya, Circus, Wagle Ki Duniya and a few more DD serials back in the 80s and 90s.

Today, we are taking you back to Shah Rukh Khan’s lesser-known cameo role in Doordarshan’s old TV serial, Rajani. SRK played himself on the show probably for the first time ever. Yes, as Shah Rukh Khan- the star, ladies & gentlemen. An old clip of the cameo has caught our attention on Twitter.

The video posted by @Bollywoodirect, shows Shah Rukh Khan speaking to a little girl on the telephone as he takes a stroll on his terrace. “ Hello... Mrs. Rajani Prabhakar hain kya?” SRK asks. When the girl enquires about who is on the other end, the actor replies saying, “ Main Shah Rukh Khan bol raha hoon.” And just how most of his fans would react, the girl giggles and says, “ Uncle, aap mazak kar rahe hain na.”

The whole conversation between SRK and the girl is wholesome.

Watch the video here:

Rajani, which had begun airing on Doordarshan in 1985, featured late actress Priya Tendulkar in the lead role. The aforementioned clip of Shah Rukh Khan was a part of its second season which released in 1995. By then, SRK had already made his film debut with Deewana (1992).

Here are some reactions of netizens:

This was the second season of Rajni, which came almost a decade after the first one (directed by Basu Chatterjee). Priya Tendulkar became a household name and almost synonymous with Rajni https://t.co/c2wFkF0MX2 — Arjun Narayanan (@madraswallah) January 18, 2023

Baby SHAH 🥺🩷 https://t.co/P3U5T3uyLR — 𝐏𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐀𝐍 𝟐𝟓𝒕𝒉 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 (@SRK_Worshipper) January 18, 2023

Rajni (2nd season) released sometime in 1995.

Popular series on Doordarshan, played by Priya Tendulkar by Karan Rajzan in mid 80s followed by second season in mid 90s. — Manish Jaiswal 🖊️ (@maneeshjaiswal) January 18, 2023

#Rajani the most Amazing😍 TV serial

My favourite the most beautiful #PriyaTendulkar & @iamsrk ❣️ — Bibhudutta Mohapatra (@ImBibhuduttaIND) January 18, 2023

What a heartwarming cameo of SRK it was.