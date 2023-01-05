Shah Rukh Khan’s #AskSRK sessions are funnier than most comedy movies – fans come up with weird questions, and the actor comes loaded with sass. So, it’s impossible not to talk about it each time. Now that the Pathaan actor is back with yet another session as a NY present, so, “apni kursi ki peti baandh lo.”

SRK as the typical desi dad.

ADVERTISEMENT Aisa hota hai!!?? https://t.co/6UIVRB5lKa — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Um, someone probably left the chat.

Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte!! https://t.co/G5xPYBdUCK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Never ask an SRK his salary… he won’t tell.

Pyaar Beshumaar kamata hoon….har din https://t.co/pdsbvG8GAU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Film promotions 101. Just another thing to learn from SRK.

25 January ko main thoda busy rahunga…maybe when u go to see it third time will come along…. https://t.co/0L5eYFPRN8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

He has got valid reality checks.

Jin cheezon mein maza nahi aata woh baar baar hoti hain…life bro…life https://t.co/DQjqNjl7A0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Of course, his dilliwala attitude is always intact.

ADVERTISEMENT Aur koi script suggestion??? https://t.co/pTHiYb3tCL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

I’ve a feeling that people might take this seriously.

#Pathaan is an interactive movie whenever you want bhai to come in the film use the QR code on the ticket and he will come in the film. https://t.co/337ENPbR7c — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Even his dad jokes are funny, or maybe we’re just obsessed.

Kyon…it’s not get one free with the other scheme mere bhai…. https://t.co/2AGPxJmfnr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Instagram, are you listening?

Instagram has too many pics of what people eat!!! For breakfast…desserts…dinner…ufff! https://t.co/Ih8sSs49zX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

This was just too much sass to process.

Beta main itna famous hoon mujhe OTP nahi aate….vendors just send me the goods when I order…tum apna dekh lo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

On a side note, ouch.

ADVERTISEMENT Scoop Whoop , ET News , HT News etc offices after this reply pic.twitter.com/onuzSLWo56 — Frontman Speaking.. (@CheetaBhiPeeta) January 4, 2023

If we could bottle him up and put him into a cologne, we could call him ‘charm’.