It’s a new day, and we gotta talk about SRK, because well, he’s SRK. We know him as this mega-celebrity, but deep down he’s a simple dilli wala. And it’s quite evident in a video that Deepika Padukone shared with the actor – a ‘get ready with me’ where they use skincare products from 82°E.

This is a promotional video for the brand, co-founded by Deepika Padukone, where they perform a skincare routine. Like any other video featuring the actor, it's witty. But an add-on is just how adorable he looks doing it. He literally used terms like *freshy-freshy* to describe how using a moisturizer felt. Aborbs.

As they proceed to use other products, SRK tells Deepika that he’d feel jealous of her on some mornings, because she always has glowing skin. But now that he has it too, he’s not jealous anymore. The guy knows how to sell. He then talks about drinking enough water, but according to him it’s okay if you mix it with ‘anything’ (ahem, ahem). It’s not.

Oh, and he doesn’t apply sunscreen. Just throwing random information here. The internet loves this – SRK is cute as a button.

I really really want someone to do a nice, slow-burn romcom with Shahrukh. Enough with this action hero schtick. Give us our loverboy back. https://t.co/MFvjMiiMdR — March hare (@marchhare152) February 10, 2023

He makes everything sweet. https://t.co/dA9lB3c4T8 — Tehreem Azeem (@tehreemazeem) February 10, 2023

Watch the video here: